Colin Mulvany’s year end photos
Mon., Dec. 19, 2022
A large Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly (Papilio glaucus) gathers nectar from a lilac bloom in a South Hill yard on June 27. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
The Spokesman-Review’s dedicated staff of photo journalists helps bring to life stories about the residents and communities in the Inland Northwest. At a moment’s notice, they may drive many miles to photograph an event or people in the news. They make feature photos that take planning and special equipment. In covering assignments, they aim to tell the human story without judgment but with kindness and sensitivity to the person or persons in front of them.
Serendipity will highlight a photographer’s work from 2022 each Monday through the end of the year. The photographers chose the featured photos.
Colin Mulvany’s work is displayed this week. Photos by Jesse Tinsley will follow next week. Work from Dan Pelle, Kathy Plonka and Tyler Tjomsland was published in previous weeks.
