Former Eastmont coach convicted of raping player

By Pete O’Cain Wenatchee World

WATERVILLE – A former Eastmont High School girl’s soccer coach was convicted at a bench trial Monday of raping a player in the mid-2000s.

Cristian Florencio Barboza, 40, was found guilty in Douglas County Superior Court of three counts of third-degree child rape. The charges included two special allegations – that there was an ongoing pattern of abuse and that Barboza was in a position of trust – which could lengthen his prison term.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

The bench trial, a non-jury format decided by a judge, was heard by visiting Judge Henry Rawson of Okanogan County Superior Court.

The alleged victim brought accusations against Barboza to authorities in October 2019. She told detectives she had a sexual relationship with Barboza from 2006 to 2007, which began when she was about 14 and he was 23, according to Rawson’s decision. Barboza coached for the Eastmont School District from 2005 to 2010.

The alleged victim and another former player told investigators that Barboza was known to ask his players about their sexual experiences in games of “Twenty Questions” during team bus rides, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.

She also told detectives she was raped by Barboza in Chelan County. He’s charged in Chelan County Superior Court with one count of third-degree rape of a child. It’s not yet clear how the guilty verdict will affect his case in Chelan County.

Barboza was arrested on Oct. 6, 2020, posted bail two days later and remained out of custody during case proceedings. He’s now being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.