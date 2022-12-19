Isaac Jones, Divant’e Moffitt lead Idaho over Cal State Northridge 76-73

From staff reports

Isaac Jones notched a double-double and Divant’e Moffitt added 15 points as Idaho clamped down on Cal State Northridge in the second half to earn a 76-73 nonconference win Monday in Northridge, California.

Jones, the leading scorer in the Big Sky, poured in 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vandals, while Moffitt added six assists.

Idaho (6-6) has won five of it’s past six contests.

Nigel Burris chipped in 13 points for UI, which trailed 42-39 at halftime.

Idaho had the advantage in the paint, outscoring the Matadors 32-24. The Vandals shot 48% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range.

CSUN (2-8) finished shooting 49.1% overall and 44.4% from deep, but made 12 fewer free throws and committed five more turnovers than Idaho.

Atin Wright paced the Matadors with 20 points.

The Vandals will travel to Long Beach State on Wednesday before taking the Christmas weekend off. UI opens Big Sky play at Montana State on Dec. 29.