Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Shane Skidmore lifts University boys basketball over Selah; Gonzaga Prep girls fall in California

Dec. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:32 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

University 72, Selah 61: Shane Skidmore scored 16 points and the Titans (6-0) downed the Vikings (3-3) in the GESA Winter Shootout at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee. Tyler Nelson and AJ Wolfe added 14 points apiece for U-Hi.

Mead 61, Wenatchee 48: The Panthers (2-3) topped Wenatchee (0-7) at the GESA Winter Shootout. Mead faces Eastmont on Tuesday.

Freeman 81, Liberty 52: Gabe Schulhauser scored 28 points, Boen Phelps added 26 and the Scotties (5-1) downed the Lancers (2-4) in a nonleague game. Lincoln Foland led Liberty with 16 points and Jake Jeske had 12.

Kellogg 63, Newport 43: Riply Luna scored 33 points and the Wildcats (4-1) beat the Grizzlies (2-3) in a nonleague game. Ronan Sheman led Newport with 17 points.

Girls basketball

Ontario Christian (CA) 66, Gonzaga Prep 57: Chloe Briggs scored 19 points and the Knights (9-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (4-3) at the Xavier Prep Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California.

Lucy Lynn led the Bullpups with 24 points and four assists. G-Prep will play on Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Xavier Prep (CA).

Timberlake 61, Deer Park 55: Mali Miller scored 18 points, Cia Soumas added 13 and the Tigers (7-0) beat the Stags (4-1) in a nonleague game. Darian Herring led Deer Park with 19 points and Brooklyn Coe had 16.

Freeman 50, Liberty 30: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the visiting Scotties (6-1) beat the Lancers (4-3) in a nonleague game. Ellie Denny led Liberty with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 46, Fountain-Fort Carson (CO) 29: Teagan Colvin scored 17 points and the Vikings (9-0) beat the Trojans (7-1) at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Madi Symons added 10 points for CdA, which faces Vanden (CA) Tuesday at 4:30 in a quarterfinal.

