Prep roundup: Shane Skidmore lifts University boys basketball over Selah; Gonzaga Prep girls fall in California

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

University 72, Selah 61: Shane Skidmore scored 16 points and the Titans (6-0) downed the Vikings (3-3) in the GESA Winter Shootout at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee. Tyler Nelson and AJ Wolfe added 14 points apiece for U-Hi.

Mead 61, Wenatchee 48: The Panthers (2-3) topped Wenatchee (0-7) at the GESA Winter Shootout. Mead faces Eastmont on Tuesday.

Freeman 81, Liberty 52: Gabe Schulhauser scored 28 points, Boen Phelps added 26 and the Scotties (5-1) downed the Lancers (2-4) in a nonleague game. Lincoln Foland led Liberty with 16 points and Jake Jeske had 12.

Kellogg 63, Newport 43: Riply Luna scored 33 points and the Wildcats (4-1) beat the Grizzlies (2-3) in a nonleague game. Ronan Sheman led Newport with 17 points.

Girls basketball

Ontario Christian (CA) 66, Gonzaga Prep 57: Chloe Briggs scored 19 points and the Knights (9-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (4-3) at the Xavier Prep Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California.

Lucy Lynn led the Bullpups with 24 points and four assists. G-Prep will play on Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Xavier Prep (CA).

Timberlake 61, Deer Park 55: Mali Miller scored 18 points, Cia Soumas added 13 and the Tigers (7-0) beat the Stags (4-1) in a nonleague game. Darian Herring led Deer Park with 19 points and Brooklyn Coe had 16.

Freeman 50, Liberty 30: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the visiting Scotties (6-1) beat the Lancers (4-3) in a nonleague game. Ellie Denny led Liberty with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 46, Fountain-Fort Carson (CO) 29: Teagan Colvin scored 17 points and the Vikings (9-0) beat the Trojans (7-1) at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Madi Symons added 10 points for CdA, which faces Vanden (CA) Tuesday at 4:30 in a quarterfinal.