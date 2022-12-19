The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Revlon’s bankruptcy plan would wipe out stockholders, hand ownership to lenders

Dec. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:56 a.m.

Revlon nail polish is arranged in Brooklyn on June 21. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)
Revlon nail polish is arranged in Brooklyn on June 21. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)
By Jeremy Hill Bloomberg

Revlon will likely pursue a debt restructuring that hands ownership of the company to lenders and wipes out stockholders, according to an agreement between the bankrupt cosmetics giant and two key creditor groups.

The company entered a restructuring support agreement with a critical lender group and its official committee of unsecured creditors on Monday, filings show.

The deal calls for doling out ownership stakes in Revlon to secured lenders, while mostly wiping out the company’s lowest-ranking creditors and leaving existing stockholders with nothing.

The agreement assumes Revlon will seek bankruptcy court approval of the plan to hand ownership to lenders in the coming months, but allows the company to sell itself instead if a deep-pocketed buyer is found.

Under the deal, Revlon must submit the plan to its bankruptcy judge this week and exit Chapter 11 protection in April.

Revlon filed for bankruptcy in June after a more-than $3.5 billion debt load proved too burdensome.

The company, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, has struggled in recent years to keep up with newer brands.

