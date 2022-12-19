Texas prep safety Adrian Wilson commits to Washington State
Dec. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:25 p.m.
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program picked up a verbal commitment Monday evening from Adrian Wilson, a prep safety out of Texas.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Wilson is a three-star prospect and the No. 93-rated player nationally at his position, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
Wilson, a product of Keller Central High in Fort Worth, had pledged to Colorado in April, but decommitted recently after the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders to be their next head coach.
He held 10 other Division I offers, all from Group of Five programs.
The NCAA’s early signing period opens Wednesday. WSU has secured commitments from 20 players for its 2023 recruiting class.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.