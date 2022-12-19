Texas prep safety Adrian Wilson commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program picked up a verbal commitment Monday evening from Adrian Wilson, a prep safety out of Texas.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Wilson is a three-star prospect and the No. 93-rated player nationally at his position, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

Wilson, a product of Keller Central High in Fort Worth, had pledged to Colorado in April, but decommitted recently after the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders to be their next head coach.

He held 10 other Division I offers, all from Group of Five programs.

The NCAA’s early signing period opens Wednesday. WSU has secured commitments from 20 players for its 2023 recruiting class.