Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, a three-year starter on Washington State’s offensive line and the team’s top performer up front this season, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Kingston provided consistent play for an unsteady position group this year, anchoring the offensive line at left tackle before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury Nov. 5 at Stanford.

Even before Monday’s news, Kingston was not expected to return to WSU in 2023. He participated in senior night celebrations Nov. 26. The 6-foot-5, 302-pounder had drawn some attention from NFL scouts this year, and Cougars coach Jake Dickert told reporters that Kingston might try his hand at the professional level.

“We’d absolutely love to have Jarrett back,” Dickert said three days before WSU’s regular -season finale against Washington. “I think he’s looking at taking an opportunity at the next level that we fully support. I don’t think any decision has been completely finalized … but I want them walking (on senior night) if they don’t know. Jarrett absolutely deserves this opportunity. Whatever happens after the season, he’ll make that decision and what’s best for him, and we’ll be involved and excited for him.”

Kingston was the Cougars’ top-graded offensive lineman this year and one of the highest-graded tackles in the Pac-12, per Pro Football Focus’ performance metrics. Despite missing the final four games of the season, he still earned an all-conference honorable mention nod.

Kingston joined the team in Los Angeles last week and watched the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl from the sideline at SoFi Stadium. The Cougars couldn’t generate any consistency on offense in the 29-6 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Kingston is apparently considering his collegiate options elsewhere – presumably in hopes of boosting his draft stock.

He spent five years at WSU, signing with the team in the 2018 class as a three-star prospect out of Anderson, California. After redshirting as a true freshman, he saw time off the bench at left guard in 2019. Kingston claimed the starting job at LG in 2020 and held the post for two seasons.

Senior left tackle Liam Ryan was unavailable for the Cougars’ 2021 postseason game at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, so WSU shifted Kingston to LT – his natural position, said Dickert – and remained at the position heading into this season.

Kingston was the bright spot on a WSU offensive line that had a shaky season, surrendering 46 sacks – a bottom-five mark in the nation. The Cougars yielded 16 sacks across their final four games without Kingston in the lineup, including six in each of their last two games.

WSU played its finale without offensive coordinator Eric Morris, who left the team Dec. 13 to take the head coaching job at North Texas. Dickert expects to name Morris’ replacement by Jan. 8.

Sorting out the line will be a priority for WSU’s next offensive coordinator. The Cougars return three starters, two of whom played multiple positions this year. The team lacks dependable depth options up front.

Kingston is the 13th WSU player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. He is the fifth starter to transfer out of the program, along with receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie and linebackers Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown. Stribling is headed to Oklahoma State. Brown committed to Arizona State on Monday. He is reuniting with former Cougars assistants Brian Ward and A.J. Cooper, both of whom left WSU’s program earlier this month to accept positions with the Sun Devils.

Ward, who coordinated WSU’s defense for one season, took the same job at ASU. Cooper, the Cougars’ edge rushers coach over the past three seasons, will oversee the Sun Devils’ linebackers.

WSU has secured five commitments from offensive tackles in its 2023 recruiting class. The NCAA’s early signing period opens Wednesday.

Reserve receiver Grover enters portal

Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougars’ lineup this season, announced through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder from Downey, California, held down a third-team role with the Cougars’ offense this season. He cross-trained at outside receiver and at the slotback position. Grover saw his reps increase after senior slot receiver Renard Bell sustained an injury midway through the season, which kept him out for four consecutive games.

Grover capitalized on his opportunity and logged his first-career TD during WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Nov. 5, snagging a quick pass near the sideline and stretching out to hit the pylon for a 7-yard score in the first quarter.

Three freshmen receivers were ahead of Grover on the depth chart this season – Leyton Smithson, Tsion Nunnally and Orion Peters.

After graduating from Downey High in the Los Angeles area, Grover attended Modesto Junior College in Northern California for one year before walking on at WSU ahead of the 2021 season. He redshirted last year, appearing in one game. He didn’t record any stats.

Grover is the fifth receiver WSU has lost this month. Bell and fellow slotback Robert Ferrel are graduating. Starting outside receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie transferred out of the program.

Cougs receive commit from prep safety

Washington State’s football program picked up a verbal commitment from Adrian Wilson, a prep safety out of Texas.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Wilson is a three-star prospect and the No. 93-rated player nationally at his position, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

Wilson, a product of Keller Central High in Fort Worth, pledged to Colorado in April, but decommitted recently after the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders to be their next head coach.

He held 10 other Division I offers, all from Group of Five programs.

The NCAA’s early signing period opens Wednesday. WSU has secured commitments from 20 players for its 2023 recruiting class.