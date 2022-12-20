22nd-ranked Gonzaga women not taking Montana lightly

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

After two close wins last weekend, there’s even less chance the Gonzaga women will take anything for granted Wednesday night against visiting Montana.

The Lady Griz are only 4-6 but appear to be gaining steam. Last week, they won by 16 at South Dakota, which made the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Montana always seems to bring its best against the Zags, who are 11-2 and ranked 22nd in The Associated Press poll but down to nine healthy players.

Last year in Missoula, GU pulled out a 67-60 win that was every bit that close.

Two years ago, in a near-empty Kennel, 25th-ranked GU topped Montana 58-51. The Griz finished 12-11 overall and 9-8 in the Big Sky Conference.

This isn’t the same Montana program that until recently dominated the Big Sky, but second-year coach Brian Holsinger appears to have the Griz moving in the right direction.

Montana was 2-6 and a big underdog at South Dakota, which was 80-7 in its home arena. But the Griz overcame foul trouble and shot 48% from the field to stun the Coyotes.

Three days earlier, the Griz lost at home by eight to Grand Canyon.

“As upset as I was the other night, I’m so proud today,” Holsinger said after the South Dakota win. “This is what we expect of our program.”

Holsinger, who grew up in Republic, Washington, isn’t the only one in the program with local ties. Assistant coach Joslyn Tinkle is the older sister of former GU star Elle Tinkle, while Colfax product Carmen Gfeller is a key player for the Griz.

The 6-foot-1 Gfeller had a big game last year against Gonzaga, making 7 of 10 shots and scoring a game-high 19 points.

“She played very well against us last year,” Fortier said of Gfeller, who missed the first five games of this season with a foot injury.

“I think they’re better with her on the floor,” Fortier said. “She’s smart, multidimensional and so strong.”

Montana is led by fifth-year guard Sammy Fatkin (12.7 ppg) and Gina Marxen, a three-year starter at Idaho who transferred to Montana this year.

Gonzaga is getting double-figure scoring from four players. Forward Yvonne Ejim is averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, both team highs. Guard Kaylynne Truong is averaging 15 points and almost four assists, Brynna Maxwell is scoring 14.2 per game and ranked in the top 10 nationally with a 50.7% average on 3-pointers, and Eliza Hollingsworth is scoring 10.1 ppg.

The game is the fifth straight at home for Gonzaga, which gets eight days off before resuming West Coast Conference play Dec. 29 at Pepperdine.

It also the last nonconference game on the schedule, though it’s possible that GU and Eastern Washington may find a way to reschedule their Nov. 26 game that was scrapped because of health issues on both teams.