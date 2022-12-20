30-year-old convicted of murder in north Spokane road-rage shooting

A jury convicted a 30-year-old man Tuesday of second-degree murder in the road-rage killing of 33-year-old Erika Kienas last year in north Spokane.

Richard S. Hough will be sentenced Jan. 5 by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese. Colin Charbonneau, director of the Spokane County Public Defender’s office, said the defense will appeal.

Hough’s mother was driving a Volkswagen Jetta with Hough and his brother inside when a Subaru cut in front of the Jetta on May 15, 2021, on Cozza Drive. Kienas’ boyfriend was driving the Subaru, while Kienas and another occupant were passengers.

The occupants of the Subaru flipped off the riders in the Jetta, according to the Houghs.

Hough’s mother was worried by the driver’s behavior and wanted to report the license plate number, Anne Wasilewski, Hough’s attorney, told the jury last week.

The vehicles stopped at Francis Avenue and Addison Street, where Hough and Kienas confronted one another. Seconds later, Hough shot Kienas once in the chest.

Prosecutors said Hough acted in anger when he killed Kienas. Hough’s defense argued that Kienas was the aggressor, and that Hough only fired in self-defense when he couldn’t de-escalate the situation.

Deputy Prosecutor Dale Nagy said Hough acted unreasonably when he confronted Kienas with a gun outside of the vehicle.

In body camera footage, Hough told police he saw Kienas reaching into her bra for something when he pulled out his gun and fired. Police recovered a barbecue scraper from the scene with Kienas’ DNA on it.

Wasilewski said Hough was unable to run away or fight back because of physical limitations. Hough limped into the courtroom Tuesday.

Jurors deliberated for about 21/2 hours before reaching a guilty verdict late Tuesday morning. Hough is held in the Spokane County Jail without bond.