Drew Timme’s season-high 32 points sends Gonzaga into holiday break with 85-75 win over Montana

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, who scored a game-high 32 points, flexes after Malachi Smith hit a shot during the second half of Tuesday’s 85-75 nonconference win over Montana. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Drew Timme has a lengthy flight home Wednesday to Dallas for the Christmas holiday, but his mind was completely focused on the task at hand Tuesday.

The senior forward delivered another masterful performance on a night when the 11th-ranked Zags needed all of his season-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to hold off Montana 85-75 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags (10-3) have leaned on Timme all season and nothing changed in their last game before a much-needed holiday break.

“He made some big free throws,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “Just like all year, we’ve been running everything through him pretty much, almost like we did with Przemek (Karnowski). A lot of the offense is generated through him. He either scores it or throws it out for a 3 or gets to the free-throw line.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) moves past Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) during the first half of a college basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Timme earned his 100th win at Gonzaga. He’s been highly efficient all season with eight games scoring at least 22 points. He’s gone for 29, 22, 26, 29 and 32 in the Zags’ five-game winning streak to elevate his season average to 22.1 points.

“Just doing whatever it takes to win,” Timme said. “That’s what has been needed of me lately, so that’s what I do.”

Timme had 18 points in the opening half as Gonzaga erased an early 10-point deficit to build a 36-28 advantage. The All-American forward had a dunk, a putback of his miss, a left-handed jump hook and a coast-to-coast drive for a dunk to extend GU’s lead to 60-43 with 12:55 remaining.

“It’s beautiful to watch,” said senior guard Malachi Smith, who scored 11 points for his third straight game in double figures. “He works hard so you see the behind-the-scenes work. We have to take the load off his shoulders a little bit, but this is what he’s capable of doing.”

Montana (6-6) battled back to make it interesting in the closing minutes. Forwards Josh Bannan (19 points) and Dischon Thomas (15 points) and guard Brandon Whitney (15 points) helped the Grizzlies cut the deficit to five three times in the final 3:30.

The Zags, led by Timme, responded each time. Timme broke a near 6-minute scoreless stretch by hitting a pair of free throws. He fed Julian Strawther for a layup and added two more free throws to bump Gonzaga’s lead to 78-71.

“I’ve watched pretty much every game they’ve played this year. He’s been too much for everybody, right?” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said of Timme. “He’s just so strong around the rim and plays through contact so well.

“Guys like that you have to basically try not to foul him because you’re adding points. And then you have to block him off better when he misses and we didn’t do a good job with that.”

Timme drew nine fouls on the Grizzlies, who had two post players foul out. He made 8 of 13 free throws and 12 of 16 from the floor.

Smith scored nine of his 11 points in the second half. Strawther, one of several Zags who has been slowed by illness recently, hit a pair of 3-pointers and all five of his free throws while finishing with 15 points and 10 boards in a team-high 38 minutes. Ben Gregg added nine points, three boards and an assist off the bench.

Gonzaga, which has stacked up a ton of air miles while facing a difficult nonconference schedule, will take a much-needed break from basketball. The players will return on the day after Christmas to begin preparing for a Dec. 28 game vs. Eastern Oregon.

“You have to be mature and take care of business first,” said Smith, who will spend the holiday on the beach in Florida. “We are a little fatigued, but we knew we had to compete against a very good team. I’m glad we did what we had to do to get a win.”

Timme is looking forward to unplugging from hoops for a few days, but he is planning on some time on the family’s full court with his brother Walker and dad Matt.

“I’m hanging with my brother, my friends, my family,” Timme said. “Big (Dallas) Cowboys game coming up, so that dictates our Christmas. I really just like to get away from everything, media, people. Family time is important to me. It’s just nice to get away and be a normal person at home again.”