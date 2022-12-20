Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong wins her first WCC Player of the Week honor of her career
Dec. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:24 p.m.
For the first time in her career, Gonzaga point guard Kaylynne Truong is the West Coast Conference Player of the Week.
The honor, announced Tuesday, came after Truong scored 44 points to help the Zags open WCC play with home wins over BYU and San Diego.
On Saturday against BYU, Truong scored a career-high 24 that included a personal-best eight made field goals (on 16 shots).
Truong also had four rebounds, four assists and a season-high three steals as GU won 67-58.
Two days later, Truong had 20 points and two assists in a 70-59 win over San Diego.
GU forward Yvonne Ejim won the weekly honor on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
— Jim Allen, For The Spokesman-Review
