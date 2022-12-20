JT McDermott leads Whitworth comeback in win over Saint John’s 65-56

From staff reports

JT McDermott scored 24 points, including 13 in the second half, as Whitworth recovered from a nine-point halftime deficit to pull away from visiting Saint John’s (Minnesota) 65-56 in the Whitworth Quality Inn Classic on Tuesday.

Whitworth hosts Mary Hardin-Baylor at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the holiday tournament finale.

Whitworth shot 55% in the second half but made just three 3-pointers in the comeback. The Pirates were 4 of 18 from beyond the arc for the game.

The Pirates (5-4) trailed by 14 early in the second half and kept chipping away but were still down nine with 8½ minutes to go. McDermott hit a 3-pointer, and his layup with 5:14 to go tied it at 50.

Jake Holtz gave the home team its first lead – one it never relinquished – with a jumper on the next possession.

Holtz finished with 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Michael Smith added 13 points.

Ryan Thissen led Saint John’s with 19 points and Brandon Adelman added 11 off the bench for the Johnnies (7-3).