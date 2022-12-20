Mt. Spokane employee injured after getting stuck in machinery

The Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park employee who was injured Saturday had become stuck in machinery at the resort, District 4 Fire Marshal Jared Harms said on Tuesday.

Harms could not confirm the condition of the resort employee or the type of machinery he was stuck in, but said, “it sounds like it was one of the groomers.” The large-tracked vehicles are typically used to improve and maintain ski hills and trails.

Resort General Manager Jim van Löben Sels said the employee is “doing better,” though Harms said his injuries were “severe.”

Löben Sels said on Sunday that the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol responded immediately to the injured employee. The resort is investigating the cause of the accident, he said.

“Upon findings, we will implement any procedures and training necessary to protect our team,” he wrote in a statement. “The safety for all employees and guests at the mountain is of utmost importance.”

Harms said his district received a call about someone who was stuck in resort machinery at about 6:40 p.m. and arrived at about 7:25 p.m. While en route, the rescue crew was advised the person was removed from the machinery and brought to the parking lot, he said.

The rescue crew provided some treatment to the patient before taking him to a local hospital, Harms said.