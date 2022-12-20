Prep roundup: Dylan Skaife hits late 3 to lift Ferris boys; Gonzaga Prep girls win again in California

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

University 79, Prairie (Wash.) 40: Tyler Nelson scored 14 points, AJ Wolfe and Gabe Heimbigner added 12 apiece and the Titans (7-0) downed the Falcons (2-5) at the GESA Winter Shootout at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee, Washington, on Tuesday. Each of the 11 players dressed for U-Hi scored.

Ferris 54, Walla Walla 52: Dylan Skaife hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left and the visiting Saxons (5-2) edged the Blue Devils (3-3) in a nonleague game. Skaife finished with 13 points. Sam Markham led Ferris with 18 points and Reese Snellman added 14.

Eastmont 63, Mead 58: The Wildcats (4-3) topped the visiting Panthers (2-5) in the GESA Winter Shootout. Details were unavailable.

Rogers 57, Deer Park 56: Tavionce Trammel hit the go-ahead bucket with 9 seconds to go, Treshon Green scored 17 points and the visiting Pirates (3-2) beat the Stags (3-2) in a nonleague game. Seth Hickman led Deer Park with 22 points and Ian Stapf added 12 points.

Jones (FL) 60, Coeur d’Alene 56: The Fightin’ Tigers (6-6) edged the Vikings (5-2) in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Details were unavailable.

Brewster 76, Reardan 56: Kelson Gebbers scored 25 points and the visiting Bears (5-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-4) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Jakari Singleton scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Reardan.

Columbia (Burbank) 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57: Tristan Frimodt scored 22 points, Michael Lenke added 17 and the Coyotes (7-0) edged the Broncos (4-2) in a nonleague game. Hunter Dinkens led LRS with 18 points and Chase Galbreath had 15.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 82, Republic 48: Carter Pitts scored a game-high 26 points with four three-pointers and the Warriors (5-3) beat the visiting Tigers (3-6) in a nonleague game. Max Grindy scored an additional 25 points for ACH.

Northport 59, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 42: Joey Beardslee scored 21 points and the Mustangs (3-2) beat the Wildcats (2-3) in a nonleague game. Christian Elstrom led WCK with 15 points and Kallen Maioho added 14.

Wellpinit 72, Oakesdale 71: Smokey Abrahamson scored 15 points and Wellpinit (5-0) held off the visiting Nighthawks (6-2) in a nonleague game. Jackson Perry paced Oakesdale with 22 points.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 54, Xavier Prep (Calif.) 31: Lucy Lynn scored 17 points and the Bullpups (5-3) beat the host Saints (4-5) at the Xavier Prep Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California. Gillian Bears added 10 points for G-Prep. Grace Wienecke scored 11 points with two 3-pointers for Xavier Prep.

Ferris 55, Medical Lake 44: Brooke Chisholm scored 21 points with two 3-pointers and the Saxons (3-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-3) in a nonleague game. Charde Luat led the Cardinals with 23 points, including three 3-pointers.

Deer Park 67, Rogers 25: Darian Herring scored 14 points, Berlyn Zimmerer added 13 and the Stags (5-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-4) in a nonleague game. Emily Peabody led Rogers with nine points. Angelica Cue-Leon hit two 3-pointers for Rogers.

Riverside 54, East Valley 19: Olivia Oergel scored 14 points and the Rams (2-4) beat the visiting Knights (0-6) in a nonleague game. Caitlyn Rew led EV with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

Coeur d’Alene 64, Vanden (Calif.), 33: Teagan Colvin scored 24 points, Madi Symons added 15 and the Vikings (10-0) beat Vanden (7-6) in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. CdA advances to a semifinal on Wednesday.

Lake City 52, Lakeside (Seattle) 46: Avery Waddington scored 17 points and the Timberwolves (12-0) topped the Lions (4-2) at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Gonzaga commit Claire O’Connor led Lakeside with 22 points. LC advanced to a semifinal against Folson (Calif.) on Wednesday.

Post Falls 66, Eastmont 46: The visiting Trojans (10-0) beat the Wildcats (2-5) in the GESA Winter Shootout.

Kettle Falls 56, Selkirk 26: LaVay Shurrum scored 14 points, Ryenna Pfeffer added 12 and the visiting Bulldogs (3-5) beat the Rangers (2-4) in a nonleague game.

Brewster 54, Reardan 46: Alexia Hurtado scored 18 points and the visiting Bears (3-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-4) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Liberty Anderson led Reardan with 13 points with three 3-pointers,

Tonasket 73, Chewelah 35: The Tigers (5-1) beat the Cougars (3-5) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Republic 41: Prairie Parrish scored 23 points, Maomi Molitor added 17 and the Warriors (4-3) downed the Tigers (5-4) in a nonleague game.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 58, Northport 27: Kaidyn Maioho scored 23 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-1) beat the Mustangs (1-5) in a nonleague game. Karsen Brashears added 22 points with five three-pointers for WCK. Belle Stark led Northport with 17 points.

Oakesdale 61, Wellpinit 34: Bradyn Hensley scored 23 points, Marilla Hockett added 16 and the visiting Nighthawks (7-1) beat Wellpinit (2-3) in a nonleague game. Marissa Seyler led Wellpinit with 10 points.