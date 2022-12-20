The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Dylan Skaife hits late 3 to lift Ferris boys; Gonzaga Prep girls win again in California

Dec. 20, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:03 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

University 79, Prairie (Wash.) 40: Tyler Nelson scored 14 points, AJ Wolfe and Gabe Heimbigner added 12 apiece and the Titans (7-0) downed the Falcons (2-5) at the GESA Winter Shootout at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee, Washington, on Tuesday. Each of the 11 players dressed for U-Hi scored.

Ferris 54, Walla Walla 52: Dylan Skaife hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left and the visiting Saxons (5-2) edged the Blue Devils (3-3) in a nonleague game. Skaife finished with 13 points. Sam Markham led Ferris with 18 points and Reese Snellman added 14.

Eastmont 63, Mead 58: The Wildcats (4-3) topped the visiting Panthers (2-5) in the GESA Winter Shootout. Details were unavailable. 

Rogers 57, Deer Park 56: Tavionce Trammel hit the go-ahead bucket with 9 seconds to go, Treshon Green scored 17 points and the visiting Pirates (3-2) beat the Stags (3-2) in a nonleague game. Seth Hickman led Deer Park with 22 points and Ian Stapf added 12 points.

Jones (FL) 60, Coeur d’Alene 56: The Fightin’ Tigers (6-6) edged the Vikings (5-2) in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Details were unavailable. 

Brewster 76, Reardan 56: Kelson Gebbers scored 25 points and the visiting Bears (5-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-4) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Jakari Singleton scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Reardan.

Columbia (Burbank) 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57: Tristan Frimodt scored 22 points, Michael Lenke added 17 and the Coyotes (7-0) edged the Broncos (4-2) in a nonleague game. Hunter Dinkens led LRS with 18 points and Chase Galbreath had 15. 

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 82, Republic 48: Carter Pitts scored a game-high 26 points with four three-pointers and the Warriors (5-3) beat the visiting Tigers (3-6) in a nonleague game. Max Grindy scored an additional 25 points for ACH.

Northport 59, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 42: Joey Beardslee scored 21 points and the Mustangs (3-2) beat the Wildcats (2-3) in a nonleague game. Christian Elstrom led WCK with 15 points and Kallen Maioho added 14.

Wellpinit 72, Oakesdale 71: Smokey Abrahamson scored 15 points and Wellpinit (5-0) held off the visiting Nighthawks (6-2) in a nonleague game. Jackson Perry paced Oakesdale with 22 points. 

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 54, Xavier Prep (Calif.) 31: Lucy Lynn scored 17 points and the Bullpups (5-3) beat the host Saints (4-5) at the Xavier Prep Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California. Gillian Bears added 10 points for G-Prep. Grace Wienecke scored 11 points with two 3-pointers for Xavier Prep.

Ferris 55, Medical Lake 44: Brooke Chisholm scored 21 points with two 3-pointers and the Saxons (3-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-3) in a nonleague game. Charde Luat led the Cardinals with 23 points, including three 3-pointers.

Deer Park 67, Rogers 25: Darian Herring scored 14 points, Berlyn Zimmerer added 13 and the Stags (5-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-4) in a nonleague game. Emily Peabody led Rogers with nine points. Angelica Cue-Leon hit two 3-pointers for Rogers.

Riverside 54, East Valley 19: Olivia Oergel scored 14 points and the Rams (2-4) beat the visiting Knights (0-6) in a nonleague game. Caitlyn Rew led EV with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

Coeur d’Alene 64, Vanden (Calif.), 33: Teagan Colvin scored 24 points, Madi Symons added 15 and the Vikings (10-0) beat Vanden (7-6) in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. CdA advances to a semifinal on Wednesday.

Lake City 52, Lakeside (Seattle) 46: Avery Waddington scored 17 points and the Timberwolves (12-0) topped the Lions (4-2) at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Gonzaga commit Claire O’Connor led Lakeside with 22 points. LC advanced to a semifinal against Folson (Calif.) on Wednesday.

Post Falls 66, Eastmont 46: The visiting Trojans (10-0) beat the Wildcats (2-5) in the GESA Winter Shootout.

Kettle Falls 56, Selkirk 26: LaVay Shurrum scored 14 points, Ryenna Pfeffer added 12 and the visiting Bulldogs (3-5) beat the Rangers (2-4) in a nonleague game.

Brewster 54, Reardan 46: Alexia Hurtado scored 18 points and the visiting Bears (3-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-4) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Liberty Anderson led Reardan with 13 points with three 3-pointers,

Tonasket 73, Chewelah 35: The Tigers (5-1) beat the Cougars (3-5) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable. 

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Republic 41: Prairie Parrish scored 23 points, Maomi Molitor added 17 and the Warriors (4-3) downed the Tigers (5-4) in a nonleague game.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 58, Northport 27: Kaidyn Maioho scored 23 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-1) beat the Mustangs (1-5) in a nonleague game. Karsen Brashears added 22 points with five three-pointers for WCK. Belle Stark led Northport with 17 points.

Oakesdale 61, Wellpinit 34: Bradyn Hensley scored 23 points, Marilla Hockett added 16 and the visiting Nighthawks (7-1) beat Wellpinit (2-3) in a nonleague game. Marissa Seyler led Wellpinit with 10 points.

