Three people accused of stealing Christmas gifts, ammo from Chehalis residence

By Emily Fitzgerald (Centralia) Chronicle

CHEHALIS, Wash. – Three people were arrested Saturday for all egedly breaking into a Chehalis residence and stealing $5,000 worth of Christmas gifts, ammunition and personal items the day prior and then returning to the residence to try and steal an ATV.

Christopher G. Harless, 34, of Randle, Elizabeth A. Morrison, 32, of Glenoma, and Alina M. Null, 36, of Morton, are accused of breaking into a residence on Frogner Road on Dec. 16 and stealing numerous items to resell, including a WiFi booster, an iPad, UGG boots, a chainsaw and the key to an ATV on the property, according to court documents.

The victims reported they were in the process of moving into a house on Frogner Road when the residence was initially burglarized on Dec. 16, according to court documents.

“Deputies described the victim’s property as being over a 60-mile drive from where the three suspects live, and down a .6 mile driveway, passing multiple ‘no trespassing’ signs,” according to court documents.

On Dec. 17, the homeowner reported the suspects had returned to his home, that day and he had confronted them, prompting them to flee.

Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded and located the three suspects inside a vehicle that matched a description given by the homeowner, according to court documents.

Deputies noted that Null was wearing the stolen UGG boots when she was contacted.

Questioned by deputies, Morrison allegedly admitted she and Null burglarized the home on Dec. 16 and stole the ammunition and Christmas gifts with the aim to resell them, according to court documents.

The two allegedly discussed a plan to steal and resell the ATV with Harless and returned to the residence with Harless, as well as with a ramp for loading the ATV, on Dec. 17. The suspects reportedly had a buyer lined up for the ATV at the time of the theft and had resold the ammunition for $400, according to court documents.

Deputies later served search warrants on the three suspects’ residences and vehicles and located most of the stolen items, according to court documents.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail the morning of Dec. 17.

Since their arrest, Morrison and Null have each been charged with first-degree theft, residential burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Harless has been charged with one count each of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree possessing stolen property.

Bail was set at $15,000 each on Monday.

The three suspects’ arraignment hearings are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22.