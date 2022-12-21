86-year-old pedestrian killed after vehicle collision in Wallace

An 86-year-old man was killed after a vehicle struck him in Wallace on Tuesday night, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck at the 500 block of Burke Road in Wallace. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Shoshone Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are investigating.