Washington State welcomes 22 newcomers, including six transfers, on first day of NCAA’s early signing period

PULLMAN – Coach Jake Dickert acknowledged that Washington State will never be a “dream destination” for highly touted transfer players. The Cougars take pride in their identity as a developmental program.

They put high school recruits through what Dickert calls the “slow cooker,” and gradually turn young prospects into contributors at the Pac-12 level.

“We don’t put them in the microwave,” he said. “We need these guys to develop, and you’re going to see last year’s class now be names (to watch) this spring, and these guys will be names as we go forward.”

But the coach isn’t overlooking the fact that the Cougars need help right away. Graduations and the NCAA transfer portal left WSU shorthanded at a few spots, and the Cougs took steps Wednesday to address those needs.

WSU welcomed 22 newcomers during the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. The haul of signees includes six transfer players – five from the junior college ranks – who will compete for playing roles next season.

“For us, it’ll always be high school developmental players,” Dickert said during a news conference Wednesday, “and it’ll be mostly junior college players that we feel can come in (and play). We’ve been really successful here at Washington State with those types of guys. I think they’re hungry. I think they really value this place. I think they see it as an opportunity. All of those guys we’re bringing out of junior college are expected to hopefully come in and contribute.”

Headlining the class is linebacker Devin Richardson, the lone Division I transfer. He spent the past two years at the University of Texas, playing in a reserve role. The graduate transfer, a former standout at New Mexico State, will compete for the middle linebacker job at WSU, which must replace three linebackers. The Cougs lost All-Pac-12 outside linebacker Daiyan Henley to graduation. Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown, who shared reps at middle linebacker this year, transferred to Miami and Arizona State, respectively.

“It’s a position of need going forward,” Dickert said. “Devin is a high-character individual who can come in and provide some leadership at that position.”

Dickert expects Eliesa Pole, an offensive tackle out of Chabot College (California), to enter the starting lineup in 2023. The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder comes to WSU as a top-10 juco offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

“We recruited (Pole) to be a plug-and-play offensive lineman,” Dickert said.

After losing a few key pieces in the secondary, the Cougars restocked with three well-regarded recruits out of junior colleges that are known for producing Power Five talent.

Cornerback Jamorri Colson helped Iowa Central to a NJCAA national championship victory last week. A top-five juco cornerback nationally, per 247Sports, Colson will presumably vie for reps next season. The same goes for Stephen Hall, a sizable cornerback from Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Kapena Gushiken, a nickel from Saddleback College (California) and a top-10 juco cornerback in the country (247), will likely replace Armani Marsh, a team captain who has graduated after three seasons in the starting lineup.

The Cougars entered the offseason with a depleted receiving corps after losing slotbacks Renard Bell and Robert Ferrel to graduation, and De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie to the transfer portal. WSU added a big-play threat at the slot position in DT Sheffield, who piled up 1,865 yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons at juco heavyweight Northwest Mississippi.

All of the transfer players will enroll in January and participate in spring camp. Three prep recruits will join the Cougars in the spring – wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (Monrovia, California), cornerback Warren Smith (El Cerrito, California) and defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh (Aledo, Texas).

“They’re not all on the ‘slow-cooker’ path,” Dickert said of the high school signees. “Guys that I think can make an impact early – because they’ll be here in the spring and I think it’s a big advantage – are Carlos Hernandez at wide receiver and I think Warren Smith is an extremely high-level recruit. He was very coveted (held offers from UCLA, Washington and Arizona).”

WSU cast a wide recruiting net, drawing on coaching connections and luring in prospects from all around the country. Along with juco commits from the South and Midwest, the Cougars found prep prospects in Chicago, Tennessee and Texas.

Of course, WSU also scoured its home state for talent, adding a handful of Washington’s top prep prospects. The Cougars maintained their strong recruiting base in California, too. They captured signatures from seven Golden State products Wednesday morning.

WSU’s batch of in-state signees features Leo Pulalasi, a prolific running back out of Lakes High (Lakewood) and one of Washington’s highest-rated recruits, and versatile tight end Trey Leckner – a top-20 recruit in the Evergreen State who prepped at Glacier Peak High in Snohomish. Offensive tackles Ashton Tripp (Kennewick) and Nathan Pritchard (Auburn) are staying close to home, as well.

WSU signed five offensive linemen after landing seven last year. The Cougars lacked depth and experience up front this season, but have loaded up for the future. Six defensive backs inked national letters of intent with WSU.

“To take six defensive backs, it was one of those things where we want to continue to get more athletic and reload at that position,” Dickert said.

Dickert plans to further shore up the offensive line, receiving corps, defensive tackle position and linebacker room between now and the spring.

“We planned for roster turnover. I think there were guys that needed other opportunities, to go play at other places,” said Dickert, whose team lost 13 players to the transfer portal this month and another 13 to graduation. “We’ll still be looking for an impact offensive lineman, a couple of impact wide receivers, some bigger bodies at defensive tackle and obviously, some linebackers that can come in and really compete.

“When the dust settles, there’ll still be a lot of really good players both in the portal and high school guys that we feel can fit our system. This class is standing on the foundation that this team just built.”

Dickert wrapped up his first full season as WSU coach on Saturday. The Cougars finished 7-6 after a loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl. Asked to assess the new-look program’s first year of recruiting, Dickert called it a “resounding positive.”

“There’s been challenges,” he admitted. The Cougars lost an official visit weekend because of the scheduling of their bowl game, and spent the week juggling game preparation and recruiting.

Three assistant coaches said farewell to the program this month, including offensive coordinator Eric Morris and defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Morris left WSU early last week to take the head coaching job at North Texas. Ward accepted the DC job at Arizona State early this month.

“We haven’t been able to lock our knees ever and just kinda settle in,” Dickert said. “But we knew this was going to be part of this process, from preparing the team for the bowl game to doing home visits at night when we were down in L.A., to getting to this point, securing this class. Not having any surprises is a really positive thing, especially when you have staff changes.”

Dickert will spend his Thursday conducting interviews with coordinator candidates. He told reporters last week that he expects to have his staff filled out by Jan. 8. Dickert reiterated Wednesday that WSU will not be overhauling its defensive system and will find an offensive coordinator that fits the skill set of quarterback Cameron Ward, and jells with WSU’s current offensive staffers.

“I want our staff to be here,” Dickert said. “I’m excited to find people, first and foremost, that can create stability … and want to be here, and value Washington State.”

Dickert takes a similar mindset on the recruiting trail. In this new age of college football recruiting, dominated by the transfer portal and lucrative NIL deals, Dickert wants to find players who fit the program’s culture and feel at home in Pullman.

“I tell recruits all the time: People are chasing a lot of things, but they’re not finding what is really the best fit for them,” he said. “That’s what college football has created, but that’s also why there’s a lot of people in the portal, because their first time through, they’re not really keeping focused on what’s important to them. … Standing next to Lamborghinis has nothing to do with a young man’s future.”

The Cougs might lack the glamor – and the deep pockets – that other Power Five programs use to lure recruits, so Dickert emphasizes “family over flash” – selling prospective recruits on the tight-knit WSU community and “the promise of developing them, not just as football players, but as people.”

“We’re about as real as you can be,” he said. “Instead of taking them to five-star restaurants, we have a barbecue on the 50-yard line.

“NIL has changed the game for Washington State, in my opinion,” Dickert added. “We’ll never be a portal place and a dream destination and all those things. We’ll always do it through our process of developing. (NIL) is going to be something that we really have to navigate. Some of the numbers you hear are staggering. I’m proud of these guys for wanting to come here for the right reasons.”

SIGNEES

TRANSFERS

{p dir=”ltr”}- Devin Richardson, middle linebacker, University of Texas, 6-3, 234

{p dir=”ltr”}Made 20 appearances in a reserve role over the past two seasons at Texas. Recorded 11 tackles and 1½ tackles for loss this year. Played primarily on special teams in 2021. Spent three seasons at New Mexico State (2018-20). Named to the Football Writers Association’s freshman All-American team in 2019 after notching 69 tackles and two sacks across 10 games. Graduated from Klein High in Texas.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “He’s got a lot of smarts and character attributes. You can’t replicate experience, and he’s got experience doing a bunch of different things with different schematics. I’m interested to see him come in and plug into our ‘mike’ position, and see how well he adapts to that and learns, and takes control.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Eliesa Pole, offensive tackle, Chabot College (California), 6-7, 320

{p dir=”ltr”}Named an all-region first-teamer and a unanimous All-Bay 6 Conference selection this season. Began playing football in 2021 at Chabot College, instead opting to play basketball at Mt. Eden High in Hayward, California. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 9 juco offensive tackle prospect in the country, according to ESPN. Older brother, Toni Pole, played in 46 games for the Cougars from 2011-14 and coaches at Chabot College. Chose WSU over offers from BYU, Cal and Fresno State, among others. Didn’t play football until his senior year of high school.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “His development at Chabot reminds me a little bit of (starting tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe), who was a defensive tackle. … Every time we turned on the film, week to week, he was getting better and better.

{p dir=”ltr”}”(Pole) is a great story, because of his brother, Toni – iconic play in the Apple Cup (an interception in overtime in 2012 against Washington). It was cool through the recruiting process to have his brother back with him. We showed him the ‘Back Home’ video and there was a tear that came to the eye.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Stephen Hall, cornerback, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 6-0, 195

Named to the all-region first team after making 24 tackles, one interception and deflecting six passes this season for one of the top juco programs in the country. Played in 12 games for Northwest Mississippi from 2020-21, recording 21 tackles and seven PBUs. Prepped at Olive Branch High in Mississippi. Rated a three-star juco recruit and the No. 17 junior college cornerback in the country, per ESPN.

Dickert: “Long, rangy kid that can really, really run. He had an injury that kind of held him back last year, but I think he really progressed this season.”

- DT Sheffield, wide receiver, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 5-10, 180

Led the Rangers, a top-five juco team in the nation, with 776 yards and 11 touchdowns on 58 catches this season. Averaged 11.3 yards per punt return and scored one touchdown. Named an NJCAA All-America honorable mention player. Recorded 1,089 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 at Northwest Mississippi. Helped the Rangers to the National Community College Football Championship in 2020, tallying 358 yards and five touchdown catches. Registered over 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a senior quarterback at Corinth High, leading the Warriors to a Class 4A Mississippi state championship win in 2019. Comes to WSU as a three-star juco prospect and the No. 4 junior college receiver in the nation, per ESPN. Held FBS offers from Kansas, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Ohio and New Mexico State.

Dickert: “He’s like Robert Ferrel, Renard Bell 2.0. A lot of people tell DT what he can’t do. We just look at the explosive athlete and what he really can do.”

- Jamorri Colson, cornerback, Iowa Western Community College, 6-0, 170

Named to all-conference first team after logging 25 tackles and breaking up 10 passes for Iowa Western, which won the NJCAA national title. Redshirted in 2021. Comes to WSU as a three-star prospect and the No. 4 juco cornerback in the nation, per ESPN. Held offers from Iowa, West Virginia, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee State. Totaled 20 interceptions, 26 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards from scrimmage during his prep career at Irwin County High in Georgia. Recruited by WSU cornerbacks coach Ray Brown during his time on staff at Troy.

Dickert: “He’s an All-American corner, but he’s also a national champion.”

- Kapena Gushiken, nickel, Saddleback College (California), 6-0, 190

Earned an All-National Division Southern League first-team nod after registering 22 tackles, one interception and breaking up six passes this season. Led Saddleback with eight pass deflections in 2021. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 7 juco cornerback in the country by ESPN. Chose the Cougs over offers from Cal, Indiana, Purdue, Tulane and Arkansas State, among others. Took home all-state honors while prepping at Kamehameha High in Hawaii.

Dickert: “He gives us an opportunity to replace Armani Marsh. He’s a versatile guy that can come in and play the interior cover corner.”

{p dir=”ltr”}HIGH SCHOOL

{p dir=”ltr”}- Leo Pulalasi, running back, Lakes HS (Washington), 6-1, 210

{p dir=”ltr”}Rushed for 762 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, and added 391 yards and seven TDs on 17 receptions. Totaled 50 touchdowns and averaged 9 yards per carry throughout his high school career. Three-star recruit and a top-100 prep prospect nationally as an “athlete.” Ranked the No. 13 overall recruit in the state of Washington, per 247Sports.com. Other offers included BYU, Oregon State and Army. Also a standout linebacker at Lakes.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “I love when (offensive and defensive coaches) are pulling, ‘I want him as a linebacker; I want him as a running back.’ That’s the type of talent Leo is. Running back with (RBs coach Mark Atuaia) won out. I think that’s where his passion is. … He can flex out, catch passes and still be a power runner.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Trey Leckner, tight end, Glacier Peak HS (Washington), 6-3, 215

{p dir=”ltr”}Named to the All-Wesco first team after recording 557 yards and 13 touchdowns on 28 catches this season. Earned All-Wesco honors as a running back in 2021, rushing for 1,134 yards and 18 TDs. Three-star recruit and the No. 17-rated prep player in the Evergreen State, per 247Sports. Other offers include Oregon State, Nevada, Army and Utah State. Was the first commitment of WSU’s 2023 class, pledging to the program in April.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “He is that versatile H-back, jack-knife that we’ve been looking for, a guy that can never come off the field. We can stay in 11 personnel and flex him out, and bring him in and be an anchor. He’s one of those guys that is so versatile. And Trey was our first verbal commitment, all the way back in April. He’s been a leader for this class each and every step of the way. … Trey is kinda the pillar of this class. I’m excited to hopefully grow Trey into a captain, because he’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Nathan Pritchard, offensive tackle, Auburn Riverside HS (Washington), 6-5, 285

{p dir=”ltr”}Named to the All-North Puget Sound League first team last year. Advanced to the Class 3A state final in wrestling in the 285-pound weight class. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 17 prep recruit in Washington, per 247Sports. Also had offers from Boise State and Colorado State.

{p dir=”ltr”}- Ashton Tripp, offensive tackle, Kennewick HS (Washington), 6-7, 270

{p dir=”ltr”}Named Mid-Columbia Conference co-linemen of the year as a senior and earned all-conference first-team honors as a junior. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 20 prep recruit in the Evergreen State, per 247Sports.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “There’s a fit. The Tri-Cities embodies Cougs. We wanna go down there and try to pluck the best one every year in our region. Ashton was, without a doubt, that guy. … Those are the guys that fit here.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Nathan Gates, offensive tackle, Edison HS (California), 6-5, 280

{p dir=”ltr”}Earned All-Sunset League first-team honors while playing for one of the state’s top programs. Played defensive line before flipping to offense as a junior. Three-star recruit and the No. 85-rated offensive tackle prospect in the nation, per 247Sports. Offer sheet included Arizona State and Fresno State.

{p dir=”ltr”}- Jaxon Potter, quarterback, Santa Margarita Catholic (California), 6-5, 190

{p dir=”ltr”}Passed for 2,640 yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions on a 67.6% completion rate this season. Threw for 2,689 yards and 28 TDs with 17 picks as a junior. Added eight rushing TDs over the past two years. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 47 pocket passer in the nation by ESPN. Attended the same high school as former Cougars Klay Thompson, River Cracraft, Kyle Sweet, Nick Begg and Riley Sorenson. Also held offers from UAB and Middle Tennessee State.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “In this world, quarterbacking is everything. … His process started in the last couple of weeks, but he’s a big, long gunslinger. He had an amazing senior year – 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in one of the best leagues in California. We’ve really noticed his improvement and the sky’s the limit for him once he gets in a strength and conditioning program.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Noah Dunham, offensive tackle, Yuba City HS (California), 6-5, 280

{p dir=”ltr”}Named an all-region performer and earned the Capital Valley Conference’s lineman of the year award this season. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 69 prep offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Also tabbed a top-100 recruit in California by ESPN. Picked WSU over offers from Arizona, Fresno State and San Diego State, among others.

{p dir=”ltr”}- Carlos Hernandez, wide receiver, Monrovia HS (California), 6-0, 180

{p dir=”ltr”}Named to the All-Rio Hondo League as a senior after recording 860 yards and 10 touchdowns on 46 catches. Totaled 1,594 yards and 23 TDs on 71 catches as a junior and earned Rio Hondo League MVP. Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Had offers from Oregon State, Fresno State and Nevada, among others.

{p dir=”ltr”}- Brandon Hills, wide receiver, Vista Ridge HS (Colorado), 5-10, 165

{p dir=”ltr”}Led the state with 1,548 receiving yards this season, adding 20 touchdown catches. Landed on the Denver Post’s All-Colorado first team and named co-offensive MVP of the Southern League. Registered 1,069 yards and 13 TDs as a junior. Scored six career touchdowns as a return man. Won the Class 5A Colorado state championship in the long jump as a sophomore. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 6 overall recruit in the state, per ESPN. Chose WSU over an offer from Northern Arizona. Will also compete for the Cougars’ track and field program.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “He’s over a 23-foot long jump already as a 17-year-old.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Tai Faavae, linebacker, Fountain-Fort Carson HS (Colorado), 6-0, 215

{p dir=”ltr”}Named to all-state first team by the Denver Post after recording 105 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions this season. Earned all-state nods from MaxPreps as both a junior and sophomore. Totaled a combined 298 tackles across his final three years in high school. Rated a three-star prospect, the No. 25 inside linebacker in the nation and the No. 5 overall prospect in Colorado, per ESPN. Held offers from Central Michigan, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Hawaii.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “Just physical. There was one point in the season I had to tell Tai, ‘Hey, you can’t knock everybody out of the game.’ He’s one of those guys that loves football, works his tail off and is an elite processor of defense.”

{p dir=”ltr”}- Kiwaun Davis, cornerback, Kenwood Academy (Chicago), 6-3, 170

{p dir=”ltr”}Named to All-Public League second team after making five interceptions and breaking up five passes this season. Earned an all-state nod in 2021 after recording 39 tackles with two picks. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 28 prep recruit in Illinois, per ESPN. Held offers from Duke, Boston College and seven Group of Five suitors.

{p dir=”ltr”}Dickert: “Reminds us of (NFL cornerback) Sauce Gardner. He’s 6-2-plus, is long. He can run. He’s rangy. I recruited Kenwood Academy throughout my career at Wyoming (2017-19).”

– Adrian Wilson, safety, Keller Central HS (Texas), 6-1, 190

Recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions this season and landed on the Dallas Morning News’ Top-100 list. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 93 prep safety in the country, per 247Sports. Decommitted from Colorado earlier this month. Also held offers from SMU, Arkansas State, Akron and San Diego State, among other Group of Five programs.

Dickert: “We call him ‘Boogie.’ Turn on the film, he’s so athletic and versatile. He’ll be that free safety in our scheme that can do a lot of different things.”

- Ansel Din-Mbuh, defensive tackle, Aledo HS (Texas), 6-3, 280

Recorded three sacks this season and helped Aledo to the Class 5A Division I Texas state championship. Recorded seven tackles for loss and two sacks as a junior. Rated a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, and held FBS offers from Air Force and Wyoming.

Dickert: “A state champion, and when you say that in Texas, that’s like six rounds deep. … We feel great about Ansel. He’ll be another guy here early. He’s going to get an opportunity at that size and length to play early in his career.”

- Tristan Bohannon, linebacker, Munford HS (Tennessee), 6-4, 215

Earned all-region honors after recording 63 tackles and 10 tackles for loss, including four sacks, as a senior. Selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. Rated a two-star prospect and a top-50 prep recruit in Tennessee, per ESPN. Chose WSU over an offer from Memphis.

Dickert: “We ended up seeing him at a Texas football camp. He’s a guy we’ve tracked along the way. If not 6-4, he’s 6-3 and long, lean … great speed.”

- Warren Smith, cornerback, El Cerrito HS (California), 6-1, 175

Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 106 prep cornerback in the country, per 247Sports. Chose WSU over offers from Washington, UCLA, Arizona, Cal, Boston College and Boise State. Recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections as a junior. Attended the same high school as former Cougar defensive backs Lamont Thompson, Marcellus Pippins and Derrick Langford Jr., along with current WSU nickel Armauni Archie.

Dickert: “El Cerrito has been great to us. … He’s another in a long line of deep, long corners.”

- Khalil Laufau, defensive tackle, Herriman HS (Utah), 6-3, 285

Named to the All-Utah Class 6A second team this year after posting 64 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10½ sacks and two forced fumbles. Also earned an all-state honorable mention nod as an offensive guard. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 101 defensive tackle recruit in the nation, per ESPN. Held offers from Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State.

Dickert: “Another big, physical, dominant presence. Those interior defensive linemen, (with) this defense, it has to start there.”