Prep roundup: University boys sweep at GESA Shootout; Gonzaga Prep girls win again in California

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

University 70, Eastmont 69: Tyler Nelson scored 28 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2 seconds left, and the visiting Titans (8-0) edged the Wildcats (4-4) at the GESA Winter Shootout in East Wenatchee, Washington.

With time winding down, Eastmont’s Andy Hobson scored to put the Wildcats up 69-68. Nelson drove to the basket, was fouled and hit both free throws to secure the win.

Shane Skidmore added 17 points for U-Hi. Reese Gallagher led Eastmont with 27 points and six 3-pointers.

Selah 50, Mead 49: Carter Seely scored 12 points and the Vikings (4-4) edged the Panthers (2-5) at the GESA Winter Shootout. Nolan Braun led Mead with 19 points and Colby Danielson added 11.

Gonzaga Prep 61, Walla Walla 34: Jamil Miller scored 16 points, Jackson Floyd added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (6-0) beat the Blue Devils (4-5) in a nonleague game. G-Prep held Wa-Hi without a point in the second quarter.

Cheney 53, Southridge 43: Evan Stinson scored 27 points and the Blackhawks (4-2) beat the visiting Suns (2-5) in a nonleague game. Jakeb Vallance added 10 points for Cheney.

Rogers 54, Riverside 35: The Pirates (4-2) topped the Rams (0-5) at the Deer Park Holiday Tournament.

East Valley 59, Deer Park 52: The Knights (4-2) beat the host Stags (3-3) at the Deer Park Holiday Tournament.

Connell 52, Medical Lake 34: The Eagles (4-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-7) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Davenport 74, Napavine 50: Tennessee Rainwater scored 32 points and the Gorillas (6-0) beat the Tigers (5-1) in a nonleague game. Karsen Denault led Napavine with 17 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 85, Tri-Cities Prep 37: Jayce Kelly scored 36 points and the Broncos (5-4) beat the visiting Panthers (6-2) in a nonleague game. Blake McClure scored nine points for Tri-Cities Prep.

Northport 67, Springdale 61: Pete Beardslee scored 19 points, Joey Beardslee had 15 and the Mustangs (4-2) topped the Chargers (3-5) in a nonleague game. Teko Cates led Springdale with 18 points.

Wellpinit 68, Entiat 44: Grant Denison scored 14 points, Smokey Abrahamson added 13 and Wellpinit (6-0) beat the visiting Tigers (3-2) in the Wellpinit Holiday Tournament.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 59, Seattle Prep 28: Gillian Bears scored 15 points and the visiting Bulldogs (6-3) beat the Panthers (4-5) at the Xavier Prep Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California. Lucy Lynn and Taliah Lee added 11 points apiece for G-Prep.

Cheney 43, Southridge 31: Tatum Sloan scored 19 points and hit three 3-pointers as the Blackhawks (3-3) beat the visiting Suns (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Deer Park 61, East Valley 10: Brooklyn Coe scored 19 points and the Stags (6-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-7) at the Deer Park Holiday Tournament. Berlyn Zimmerer added 11 points for Deer Park.

Riverside 50, Rogers 30: Olivia Gannon scored 15 points and hit three 3-pointers as the Rams (3-4) beat the Pirates (1-5) at the Deer Park Holiday Tournament. Emily Peabody led Rogers with nine points.

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 73, Coeur d’Alene 47: JuJu Watkins scored 28 points, Izela Arenas added 24 and the Trailblazers (9-0) beat the Vikings (10-1) in a semifinal at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Teagan Colvin scored 16 points for CdA, which faces Mater Dei (Calif.) in the tournament third-place game on Thursday.

Folsom (Calif.) 56, Lake City 24: Sophia Mindermann and Jada Tupou scored 12 points apiece and the Bulldogs (6-1) downed the Timberwolves (12-1) in a semifinal at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Lake City went 9 of 47 from the field. Lake City plays in the third-place game on Thursday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44, Tri-Cities Prep 41: Zoe Galbreath scored 17 points and the Mustangs (2-3) beat the visiting Jaguars (2-2) in a nonleague game. McKaila Balcom led TCP with 17 points.

Northport 47, Springdale 41: Seraphine Wallette scored 16 points and the visiting Chargers (3-4) beat the Mustangs (1-6) in a nonleague game. Belle Stark led Northport with 19 points.

Wellpinit 59, Entiat 12: Marissa Seyler scored 14 points, Rayah Hill added 12 and Wellpinit (3-3) beat Tigers (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Wrestling

M2 Mallet: Shadle Park’s Corbin Jaurez (145 pounds) and Mateo Escobar (160) won their weight classes helping the Highlanders to the team title at Rogers HS.

Shadle earned 178.5 points, just edging out Mead (176.0) and University (168.5) in the 19-team event.

U-Hi had three winners – Isaac Rigsby (113), Taylor Daines (132) and David Osborn (138) – while Mead’s Braeden Harvey won at 195. Alonzo Vargas of East Valley took the heavyweight title.

Signing day

Mead’s first-team all-state volleyball players Cassie Moeller and Danikah Johnson signed letters of intent to play at Western Washington.

East Valley’s Owen Spendlove signed to play baseball at Blue Mountain CC.