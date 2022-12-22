American Life in Poetry: ‘So Much Memory’
Dec. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
By Kwame Dawes
In this moving elegy to his infant daughter, Saddiq Dzukogi reminds us of how complex grief can be. The body’s responses to grief offer a way for us to cope with its deep pain. Here, the poem, “So Much Memory,” is a tender performance in which the poet, beautifully and hopefully, seeks to capture the lingering song of his daughter’s memory.
So Much Memory
Now he answers to everything that reminds him of her,
a crib rocking, a circle of faces
crowing at him. He can neither leave his eyes open
nor shut them. Splits the night
walking between two cornfields, striding
like he’s going for the thing he’ll never find.
See how he runs his hands over his body,
how his skin peels. After a night of crying,
he can feel her limbs in his palms,
versified, nothing made of flesh;
nothing made of bone. He opens his mind
and lets the leaves be his skin
and lets a song fall inside another song:
it mimics his daughter’s voice.
Poem copyright 2021 by Saddiq Dzukogi, “So Much Memory” from “Your Crib, My Qibla” (University of Nebraska Press, 2021.) American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.