Gardening: A little knowledge will help houseplants thrive

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

After last week’s introduction to houseplants, I am going to go back to my experts to learn about caring for them.

Amy Dolomont of Fern and Katie Shipman of Planted say that determining the right light conditions in your home is key.

“Many people don’t understand the difference between low, indirect or bright light,” Dolomont said.

Shipman defines direct light as when the sun strikes the plant’s soil. Plants more than 5 feet back from a window are in indirect light. Farther back than 5 feet or areas that get no natural light are considered low light.

LED light technology has updated how we provide light to plants. LED lights come in all kinds of styles from inexpensive utilitarian shop lights to higher-end, stylish fixtures that dress up a room. They also come in different colors.

“Choose white or yellow lights for most houseplants,” Shipman said. “But for flowering plants, choose lights in pink hues.

Houseplants need good-quality potting soil from which to draw their nutrients and water. Different plants take different kinds of soil, but all must drain away excess water efficiently.

Standing water will quickly rot roots. Ordinary potting mixes will do the job, but soils with quality organic components will give better results over time. Generally, succulents take a gravelly, sandy mix that drains quickly while others will need more organic material to hold varying amounts of water. The staff members at plant stores are a great resource in finding what you need.

Plants can be planted in almost any container if it has a drain hole. Hard fired ceramic pots will not dry out as fast as terra cotta pots. Pots should be no more than 2 inches bigger than the root ball of the plant.

When plants need repotting, the new container should be no more than 2 inches larger than the original. Shipman recommends learning to water by hand. It takes time, but it puts you in better contact with your plant.

Shipman and Dolomont both recommend using quality organic fertilizers that release their nutrients slowly into the soil.

“Fertilization rates depend on the time of year,” Shipman said.

Fertilize more in the spring and summer when the plants are growing and cut back in the fall and winter when they are going dormant.

Scout for pests regularly to catch problems before they get out of hand, Shipman said. When you do find uninvited guests, a quick bath in the shower will knock them back. If they persist, wipe down the stems and leaves neem oil or an organic pesticide. For serious issues, Shipman uses an organic, systemic insecticide that is taken up by the plant’s roots.

All the shops offer a wide range of classes from basic care and planting to terrarium building, mounted wood planting, macramé, crafts and seasonal workshops. They will even do private classes. Swapping and trading is part of the game. The Plant Project has a themed plant swap every second Saturday of the month. All three companies offer home and business design and installations.