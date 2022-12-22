The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Mt Spokane closes ski resort due to extreme cold, wind; other resorts limit operations

Dec. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:20 a.m.

Trees wrapped in snow near the summit of Mount Spokane as seen on Nov. 26, 2020. (Eli Francovich)
Trees wrapped in snow near the summit of Mount Spokane as seen on Nov. 26, 2020. (Eli Francovich)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard resort closed Thursday due to extreme cold and wind.

In an Instagram post the resort wrote, “As of 8am, Thursday, December 22, the windchill is even colder than anticipated with a reading of -30 degrees at the summit. This creates unsafe conditions for our staff, ski patrol, skiers, and snowboarders.”

The resort plans to reopen Friday. 

Schweitzer, in Idaho, announced limited operations.

“Schweitzer will remain open today, albeit in a limited capacity. Due to the potentially hazardous weather, the backside will remain closed for the safety of our guests and staff. On the Front Side we will be spinning, The Basin Express, Lakeview Triple, Musical Chairs, and the Musical Carpet.”

Silver Mountain delayed opening until 10:30 a.m.

49 Degrees North remained open as did Lookout Pass.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors