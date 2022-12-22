Mt Spokane closes ski resort due to extreme cold, wind; other resorts limit operations

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard resort closed Thursday due to extreme cold and wind.

In an Instagram post the resort wrote, “As of 8am, Thursday, December 22, the windchill is even colder than anticipated with a reading of -30 degrees at the summit. This creates unsafe conditions for our staff, ski patrol, skiers, and snowboarders.”

The resort plans to reopen Friday.

Schweitzer, in Idaho, announced limited operations.

“Schweitzer will remain open today, albeit in a limited capacity. Due to the potentially hazardous weather, the backside will remain closed for the safety of our guests and staff. On the Front Side we will be spinning, The Basin Express, Lakeview Triple, Musical Chairs, and the Musical Carpet.”

Silver Mountain delayed opening until 10:30 a.m.

49 Degrees North remained open as did Lookout Pass.