Dec. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:03 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn NBATV
6 p.m.: Portland at Denver Root
7 p.m.: Memphis at Phoenix ESPN
Basketball, college men’s
TBD: Washington State vs. Hawaii / Pepperdine ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: California at Stanford Pac-12
Football, college
Noon: Louisiana vs. Houston ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Wake Forest vs. Missouri ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
Possible Washington State matchups
6:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Hawaii 920-AM / 100.7-FM
9 p.m.: Washington State vs. Pepperdine 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Football, college
5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Fox 28
1 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco CBS
1:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh NFL
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
8 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
TBD: Washington State vs. TBD ESPN2 / ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Knicks ABC / ESPN
11:30 a.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ABC / ESPN
2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston ABC / ESPN
5 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC / ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ABC / ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams CBS
5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
TBD: Washington State vs. TBD 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
1:15 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
