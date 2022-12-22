The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dec. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:03 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn NBATV

6 p.m.: Portland at Denver Root

7 p.m.: Memphis at Phoenix ESPN

Basketball, college men’s

TBD: Washington State vs. Hawaii / Pepperdine ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: California at Stanford Pac-12

Football, college

Noon: Louisiana vs. Houston ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Wake Forest vs. Missouri ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

Possible Washington State matchups

6:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Hawaii 920-AM / 100.7-FM

9 p.m.: Washington State vs. Pepperdine 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Football, college

5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Fox 28

1 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco CBS

1:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh NFL

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

8 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

TBD: Washington State vs. TBD ESPN2 / ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Knicks ABC / ESPN

11:30 a.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ABC / ESPN

2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston ABC / ESPN

5 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC / ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ABC / ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams CBS

5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

TBD: Washington State vs. TBD 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

1:15 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

