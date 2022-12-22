Prep roundup: Dylan Skaife scores 27 points in Ferris boys basketball win; University girls fall at Timberlake

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Ferris 75, Post Falls 39: Dylan Skaife scored 27 points with three 3-pointers and the Saxons (6-2) beat the visiting Trojans (1-8) in a nonleague game. Skaife went 10 of 10 at the line and Reese Snellman added 21 points for Ferris. Neil McCarthy led PF with 15 points.

Davenport 66, Columbia (Burbank) 49: Tennessee Rainwater scored 23 points, Brenick Soliday had 17 and the Gorillas (7-0) beat the visiting Coyotes (7-1) in a nonleague game. Michael Lenke led Burbank with 16 points.

Reardan 61, Kettle Falls 44: Logan Flaa scored 15 points with five 3-pointers and the Screaming Eagles (2-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-5, 1-4) in a Northeast 2B North League game. Rysen Soliday and Jakari Singleton added 14 points apiece for Reardan. Talan Simmons paced KF with 12 points.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 58, Selkirk 36: Kallen Maioho scored 18 points, Eli Katich added 10 points and the Wildcats (1-4) beat the Rangers (2-6) in a nonleague game. Silas Petrich led Selkirk with 17 points.

Wellpinit 78, Yakama Nation Tribal 52: Smokey Abrahamson scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and Wellpinit (7-0) beat the visiting Eagles (2-3) at the Wellpinit Holiday Tournament. Grant Denison added 18 points for Wellpinit.

Girls basketball

Timberlake 41, University 39: Malia Miller scored 18 points and the Tigers (8-0) beat the Titans (3-4) in a nonleague game. Cameron Roberts led U-Hi with 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

Cannon Prep (NC) 64, Lake City 62: Samyha Suffren scored 15 points, Maya McCorkle added 14 and the Cougars (10-5) came from seven points down at the start of the fourth quarter to edge the Timberwolves (12-2) in the third-place game at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Sophia Zufelt led LC with 23 points, including three 3-pointers and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Mater Dei (CA) 65, Coeur d’Alene 55: Rachel Goran scored 16 points and the Monarchs (10-2) beat the Vikings (10-2) in the Tarkanian Classic third-place game at Durango HS in Las Vegas. Madi Symons led the Vikings with 18 points and Teagan Colvin added 12.

Reardan 52, Kettle Falls 22: Elizabeth Bell scored 14 points, Liberty Anderson added 13 and the Screaming Eagles (2-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-6, 1-4) in a Northeast 2B North game. LaVay Shurrum led Kettle Falls with 14 points.

Yakama Nation Tribal 57, Wellpinit 53: Julia Gorge scored 17 points with two 3-pointers and the Eagles (5-1) beat Wellpinit (3-4) in a Wellpinit Holiday Tournament game. Danea Norman led Wellpinit with 22 points.

Wrestling

Tri-County boys: Nolan Jeanneret (160), Clayton Jeanneret (170) and Tyler Pettigrew (285) won their weight classes to help Chewelah capture the boys championship at Central Valley HS.

The Cougars totaled 168.5 points to top Freeman (156) and Liberty (154) in the 23-team event.

Tri-County girls: Heather Weyand (110) and Jessa Duggan (125) won their weight classes to help Hanford cruise to a victory in the girls championship.

The Falcons scored 92.5 points, outpacing Springdale (49) and Lewis and Clark (43).

LC’s Leila Taitch (105) and Kathryn Ambute-Gibson (130) earned individual titles.