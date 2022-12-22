Spokane Valley firefighters save home from major damage

Firefighters in Spokane Valley saved a home Wednesday night after extinguishing a fire that started in a carport, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a report of fire in a carport at about 8:40 p.m. at 621 N. Locust St. Fire crews found a fully involved structure adjacent to a home with fire extending to the back corner of the home, the department said in the release.

Fire crews put out the exterior fire and entered the home to also extinguish the fire that was creeping inside, the department said. A fire was also located and extinguished in the attic.

The home is not fit for occupancy due to smoke damage but was saved from major damage, the department said. The carport was destroyed.

The person living at the home was outside during the fire and not hurt. They are staying with friends until the home is repaired.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.