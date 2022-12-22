Sue Lani Madsen: ‘Tis the season of anticipation

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Before the Elf on the Shelf. Before the stories of Santa Claus, Rudolph and his red nose, flying carbon-neutral sleighs and leaving presents under the tree. Before the commercial hype and the unrealistic expectations of a perfect photo in a perfect setting with perfectly behaved children – there was Advent. A season of anticipation of the arrival of the Prince of Peace.

Heaven knows we could use some peace on earth.

On dark and frigid days, whether measured by physical temperature or state of mind, life can feel hopeless. Perhaps it’s another good reason the first candle of four candles we light on our Christian Advent wreath symbolizes hope. We hope for the arrival of Jesus Christ, the light of the world. Hope is a necessity to hold onto in the midst of darkness in a world embroiled in human drama, rancorous argument and war.

The second candle symbolizes peace, not merely the absence of fighting but the presence of harmony. Anyone who has ever endured the silent treatment from a loved one knows a cold shoulder can cut to the heart like a carefully sharpened knife. It’s how cancel culture endangers peace, a greater danger than vigorous debate among people of good will.

It was 1863 and a lack of seasonally appropriate peace that inspired Henry Wadsworth Longfellow to write “Christmas Bells.” The poem was first set to music in the 1870s as “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

Peace is good news of great joy for all people, and joy is the third Advent candle. The other three candles are the somber purple of royalty but Joy is traditionally pink. The cheerful color recognizes the joyous anticipation of the arrival of the Christ child, a baby named Jesus but also called Emmanuel, meaning “God with us.” It’s both a comforting and a scary concept. It would be much easier if God stayed somewhere up in the clouds, but God with us? Arriving on earth as a baby and knowing our trials and temptations? And yet that is the source of our joy as Christians, to accept the invitation of Jesus Christ to walk with us individually on our journey every day, every hour and not tucked away in a church building to visit once a week.

But anticipation is not always joyful. Longfellow was waiting anxiously for his severely wounded son to arrive from a Civil War battlefield, and several stanzas of the poem express the darkness of that day for him.

And in despair I bowed my head;

”There is no peace on earth,” I said;

“For hate is strong,

And mocks the song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”

Love is the fourth candle on the Advent wreath, anticipating the love of God for us. It is a bittersweet feeling to know the end of the story for the baby laid in a manger in Bethlehem. Jesus will demonstrate God’s love by accepting crucifixion and overcoming death in the Resurrection. But that’s a holy day story for another secularized holiday. This week we’re focused on Christmas, the beginning of the story of God with us.

Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:

”God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;

The Wrong shall fail,

The Right prevail,

With peace on earth, good-will to men.”

Longfellow had lost his wife to a tragic fire and had not wanted his son to go to war. As young men often do, Charles Longfellow defied his father and went off to seek adventure. Charles and America survived the thundering cannons of the Civil War, but we’re backsliding into a cold civil war. It’s just as dangerous to the republic and will require a lot more than good will to survive.

This time of year can be particularly hard for anyone who feels trapped in darkness. Reach out. Tell a friend, call a lifeline, do not suffer silently and alone. On Christmas Eve, we light the center candle on the wreath, the Christ candle. If you’ve never experienced a Christian Christmas, know that all are welcome to the celebration at a church near you. Join us in welcoming light into a dark world, the Prince of Peace, the joy of salvation and love. Emmanuel. God with us.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 988. Contact Sue Lani Madsen at rulingpen@gmail.com