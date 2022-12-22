The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Snow Snow
This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Dec. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:27 p.m.

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing/TNS) (Crown Publishing/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

6. “Triple Cross: The Greatest Alex Cross Thriller Since Kiss the Girls (An Alex Cross Thriller, 28),” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “Mad Honey: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter,” Marc Cameron (Putnam)

9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

10. “A World of Curiosities: A Novel,” Louise Penny (Minotaur)

Nonfiction

1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer,” Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

3. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)

5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time,” Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)

8. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” Jon Meacham (Random House)

9. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” Bono (Knopf)

10. “The Simply Happy Cookbook,” Steve and Kathy Doocy (Morrow)

