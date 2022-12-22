WSU police officer who shot man in Pullman standoff identified

The Washington State University Police Department identified the officer who shot and killed a man near campus after an overnight standoff that ended on Dec. 15.

WSU police Sgt. Brett Boyd, who responded to the scene with the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team, shot and killed a man at about 4 a.m. at the Coffee House Apartments, 1000 Latah St., according to a release from Washington State Patrol.

The police sergeant shot and killed Brent L. Kopacka, 36, following a seven-hour standoff that stemmed from a weapons offense. Police said Kopacka barricaded himself in his apartment and was uncooperative with police after threatening to kill his roommates.

Boyd has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard after a deadly force incident, the state patrol said.

Boyd has been a WSU police officer since 2008. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant this year. He has been on the regional SWAT team since 2012.

The Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into the officer shooting as part of the Palouse Area Law Enforcement Critical Incident Investigative Response Team. WSU Police are not part of the investigative team but are fully cooperating, state patrol said.