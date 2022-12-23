100 years ago in Spokane: The second Maurice Codd trial and its ‘maze of contradictions’ was wrapping up

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The defense rested its case in the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial., leaving the jury to sift through “a maze of contradictions.”

Testimony by witnesses for the state was “diametrically opposed” to testimony from witnesses for the defense.

It boiled down to this: At least three prosecution witnesses said Maurice Codd threw Frank Brinton over a railing to his death, and that false testimony led to Codd’s acquittal. On the other side, at least three defense witnesses said Brinton overbalanced and fell during the fight, and no bribery was offered or accepted on the murder trial.

Fred Robertson, one of Codd’s lawyers and a defendant in this trial, broke down in tears and was granted a recess to recover. He later took the stand again. The prosecutor asked, “Do you really think that Brinton fell over that railing?”

“Absolutely,” declared Robertson. “I believe that Officer Wagner lied – that he perjured himself.”

In another dramatic exchange, a prosecutor asked James Codd, Maurice’s brother, this question: “Isn’t it a fact, Mr. Codd, that you boys said that Maurice was drunk, that he had gone to the Granite Building to see a sporting girl, that he threw Brinton over the railing, and that drink was at the bottom of it all?”

All three defense attorneys leapt up to object, and it was sustained. James Codd did not have to answer that question.

From the handcuff file: Phillip J. Garnett, a car salesman, found a pair of handcuffs on the street.

Curious, he put one on.

What could possibly go wrong?

He couldn’t get it off. In desperation he went to the police station, but the desk sergeant (possibly enjoying himself) told Garnett keys were not available for at least two hours. “I’d like to get loose before Christmas,” pleaded Garnett.

Eventually, the police locksmith opened the lock. The handcuffs were a pair lost by a detective the day before.