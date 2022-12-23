Macy’s workers in San Francisco strike ahead of busy holiday shopping days

By Olivia Rockeman Bloomberg

Macy’s Inc. workers at a flagship location in San Francisco’s Union Square began a two-day strike on Friday, walking out on some of the most crucial holiday shopping days of the year.

Macy’s said in a statement that “our top priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers,” adding that the store location will remain open.

The company didn’t comment on how the store will be staffed or whether opening hours will shift.

Organizers say the strike involves 400 employees, and that 93% of workers voted for the work stoppage.

The strike comes after workers overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract from Macy’s on Thursday.

The workers, who are represented by United Food & Commercial Workers Local 5, had been looking to get higher wages, broader access to health care benefits and better safety measures, according to Jim Araby, the union’s director of strategic campaigns.

“Nobody wants to go on strike at Christmas time but after six months of management stalling and refusal to make an offer that recognizes the hard work that we do to make the company profitable and successful, we don’t have much choice,” said Chelsea Thomas, a Macy’s employee and member of the bargaining committee, in a statement.

“The outcome of our struggle will ultimately impact the workers and the customer experience at our store and at Macy’s stores throughout California.”

Strikers asked that customers boycott the San Francisco store as well as other Bay Area locations.