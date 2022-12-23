Almira School gifted $56,000 by STCU to help recover from destructive fire

Spokane Teachers Credit Union is donating new scoreboards to the Almira School District as part of its recovery from a devastating 2021 fire.

In an agreement with the school district, STCU will cover full costs of an outdoor digital reader board and two gymnasium scoreboards at the rebuilt Almira Elementary and Middle School. The credit union committed $56,000 to the effort.

The new building, which is set to open in September , is a replacement for the 80-year-old school razed by fire in the small Lincoln County town on Oct. 9, 2021. The school has shifted to learning inside portable classrooms while the new school is being built.

“The response to this challenge by so many individuals and organizations sets an example for Almira students about the importance of community and teamwork,” said Almira School District Superintendent Dan Read. “We’re grateful that STCU has stepped up to meet this specific need, helping make our students feel more at home in their new school.”

The signs were not covered by other public funding sources for the new school, said Dan Hansen, an STCU spokesman.

Immediately following the fire, school districts, agencies, nonprofits and individuals rushed to respond. STCU was one of many organizations that donated to a fund established by Innovia Foundation and provided gift cards to help school staff purchase supplies they’d need.

“First, we were stunned by the crisis, with students removed from their beloved school just a month into the academic year,” said Ezra Eckhardt, STCU president and CEO. “Then, we were awed by the community response.”

In addition, as part of their Season of Giving program, STCU recently delivered checks to three Washington state nonprofits providing cultural opportunities and economic benefits to rural communities where the credit union has branch locations.

These gifts included $10,000 to Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site in Republic, $5,000 to Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus in Omak, and $5,000 to Woodland Productions, which operates the historic Woodland Theatre in Kettle Falls.