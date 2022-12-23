The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 12° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Education

Almira School gifted $56,000 by STCU to help recover from destructive fire

Dec. 23, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:49 p.m.

Almira School sixth grader Joey Maes, 11, works on an assignment in math teacher Sean Matthewson’s class, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. After a fire destroyed their school last fall, students and staff have spent the year in portable classrooms while the new Almira School building is constructed in the Lincoln County rural town. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Almira School sixth grader Joey Maes, 11, works on an assignment in math teacher Sean Matthewson’s class, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. After a fire destroyed their school last fall, students and staff have spent the year in portable classrooms while the new Almira School building is constructed in the Lincoln County rural town. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

Spokane Teachers Credit Union is donating new scoreboards to the Almira School District as part of its recovery from a devastating 2021 fire.

In an agreement with the school district, STCU will cover full costs of an outdoor digital reader board and two gymnasium scoreboards at the rebuilt Almira Elementary and Middle School. The credit union committed $56,000 to the effort.

The new building, which is set to open in September , is a replacement for the 80-year-old school razed by fire in the small Lincoln County town on Oct. 9, 2021. The school has shifted to learning inside portable classrooms while the new school is being built.

“The response to this challenge by so many individuals and organizations sets an example for Almira students about the importance of community and teamwork,” said Almira School District Superintendent Dan Read. “We’re grateful that STCU has stepped up to meet this specific need, helping make our students feel more at home in their new school.”

The signs were not covered by other public funding sources for the new school, said Dan Hansen, an STCU spokesman.

Immediately following the fire, school districts, agencies, nonprofits and individuals rushed to respond. STCU was one of many organizations that donated to a fund established by Innovia Foundation and provided gift cards to help school staff purchase supplies they’d need.

“First, we were stunned by the crisis, with students removed from their beloved school just a month into the academic year,” said Ezra Eckhardt, STCU president and CEO. “Then, we were awed by the community response.”

In addition, as part of their Season of Giving program, STCU recently delivered checks to three Washington state nonprofits providing cultural opportunities and economic benefits to rural communities where the credit union has branch locations.

These gifts included $10,000 to Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site in Republic, $5,000 to Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus in Omak, and $5,000 to Woodland Productions, which operates the historic Woodland Theatre in Kettle Falls.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Education

Most read stories