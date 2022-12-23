Washington State adds signature from Isaac Terrell, a prep edge rusher from Utah

PULLMAN – Washington State officially added edge rusher Isaac Terrell to its 2023 recruiting class, securing a signature Friday night from the Utah product who totaled more than 30 sacks over the past two seasons.

Terrell had been committed to the Cougars since July, but didn’t ink his national letter of intent until two days after the NCAA’s early signing period opened. WSU welcomed 22 signees on Wednesday.

Terrell becomes the 17th high school recruit of this WSU class and the first edge rusher to sign with the Cougars this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com, which considers Terrell to be the No. 71 edge rusher prospect in the nation and the No. 9 prep recruit in Utah. Terrell chose WSU over offers from Cal, San Jose State and Utah State, among others.

Terrell took home first-team All-Utah honors in Class 5A – the state’s No. 2 level of play – and was named defensive MVP of his region after recording 76 tackles and 10½ sacks this season for Lehi High, which compiled a 14-0 record and won its second straight state title, topping Timpview 29-23 in a triple-overtime thriller Nov. 18.

As a junior, Terrell captured 5A state player of the year honors after piling up 95 tackles and 23½ sacks, and leading the Pioneers to an 11-3 record and a 35-6 rout of Springville in the state title game. Terrell also won the 5A state wrestling title in the 285-pound weight class during his junior year.