Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach

PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.

He replaces A.J. Cooper, who coached WSU edges for three seasons but left the program earlier this month for a job at Arizona State.

From West City, Utah, Maile played for Utah State and worked on the Aggies’ staff from 2009-13 before a two-year stint as Vanderbilt’s defensive line coach. He returned to his alma mater in 2016 and spent six seasons with the team.

Maile was Utah State’s assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2016-18, then led the team as interim coach for the 2018 New Mexico bowl after coach Matt Wells took the top job at Texas Tech. Maile coached Aggies tight ends and in 2019. He returned to his role as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in 2020. Maile led the team as acting coach for the final three games of the 2020 season after coach Gary Andersen was let go.

Maile helped Boise State to an impressive defensive season in 2022. The Broncos finished the year ninth nationally in total defense and 16th in scoring defense. Boise State totaled 30 sacks and 81 tackles for loss – both top-40 marks in the FBS.

WSU still has new coordinators to hire. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward left the team early this month after one season and took the same position at Arizona State. Offensive coordinator Eric Morris took the head coaching job at North Texas on Dec. 13.

Cougars coach Jake Dickert told reporters recently that he expects to have the staff finalized by Jan. 8. He said WSU won’t change its defensive scheme under its next DC, and the Cougars will find an OC whose style jells with the team’s remaining assistants and fits the skill set of quarterback Cameron Ward.

Cougars sign DE from Utah

WSU officially added edge rusher Isaac Terrell, a Utah product who totaled more than 30 sacks over the past two seasons, to its 2023 recruiting class.

Terrell had been committed to the Cougars since July, but didn’t sign his National Letter of Intent until two days after the NCAA’s early signing period opened. WSU welcomed 22 signees on Wednesday.

Terrell becomes the 17th high school recruit of this class and the first edge rusher to sign with the Cougars this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com, which considers Terrell to be the No. 71 edge rusher prospect in the nation and the No. 9 prep recruit in Utah. Terrell chose WSU over offers from Cal, San Jose State and Utah State, among others.

Terrell earned first-team All-Utah honors in Class 5A – the state’s No. 2 level of play – and was named defensive MVP of his region after recording 76 tackles and 10½ sacks this season for Lehi High, which finished 14-0 and won its second straight state title, topping Timpview 29-23 in triple overtime on Nov. 18.

As a junior, Terrell captured 5A state player of the year honors after totaling 95 tackles and 23½ sacks, and leading the Pioneers to an 11-3 record and a 35-6 win over Springville in the state title game.

Terrell also won the 5A state wrestling title in the 285-pound weight class during his junior year.