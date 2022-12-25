Cheerful art warms hearts: Mitten coloring contest winners
Sun., Dec. 25, 2022
Annabelle Kroontje, 11, Spokane
These mittens may not keep hands warm, but they sure warmed the judges’ hearts.
Young artists created nearly 200 cheerful mittens for this year’s Spokesman-Review winter coloring contest. The judges had a tough time choosing their favorites, but choose they did.
In the 0-4 age group, bold colors – and 4-year-olds – were the winners.
The judges were impressed by the bright polka dots Ruby Zeis, of Bothell, Washington, used to decorate her mitten. Coeur d’Alene’s Colson Lepire grabbed attention with a colorful abstract design. And Roman Renggli, of Spokane Valley, charmed judges with his handprint Santa.
In the 5-8 age group, Lillian Mohr drew a pretty winter scene featuring red birds and a snowman. Lillian is 8 and lives in Mead. The two other winners had fun with multiple media. Seven-year-old Benson Acorn crafted a construction paper tree and presents with a bit of glitter on his mitten, while 8-year-old Gianna Murray turned her mitten into a Santa with cotton balls decorating his hat. Both Benson and Gianna live in Deer Park.
In the 9-12 age group, 11-year-old Annabelle Kroontje made her mitten a seasonal affair, with colorful drawings representing winter, spring, summer and fall. Sloane Nelson, 11, gave Santa a cool vibe with gold reflective glasses. And C. Thomas Baker created a beautiful snowy scene with Santa’s workshop. Annabelle, Sloane and Thomas all live in Spokane.
The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center. Thanks to everyone who submitted a mitten. Happy holidays to all!
