Cheerful art warms hearts: Mitten coloring contest winners

These mittens may not keep hands warm, but they sure warmed the judges’ hearts.

Young artists created nearly 200 cheerful mittens for this year’s Spokesman-Review winter coloring contest. The judges had a tough time choosing their favorites, but choose they did.

In the 0-4 age group, bold colors – and 4-year-olds – were the winners.

The judges were impressed by the bright polka dots Ruby Zeis, of Bothell, Washington, used to decorate her mitten. Coeur d’Alene’s Colson Lepire grabbed attention with a colorful abstract design. And Roman Renggli, of Spokane Valley, charmed judges with his handprint Santa.

In the 5-8 age group, Lillian Mohr drew a pretty winter scene featuring red birds and a snowman. Lillian is 8 and lives in Mead. The two other winners had fun with multiple media. Seven-year-old Benson Acorn crafted a construction paper tree and presents with a bit of glitter on his mitten, while 8-year-old Gianna Murray turned her mitten into a Santa with cotton balls decorating his hat. Both Benson and Gianna live in Deer Park.

In the 9-12 age group, 11-year-old Annabelle Kroontje made her mitten a seasonal affair, with colorful drawings representing winter, spring, summer and fall. Sloane Nelson, 11, gave Santa a cool vibe with gold reflective glasses. And C. Thomas Baker created a beautiful snowy scene with Santa’s workshop. Annabelle, Sloane and Thomas all live in Spokane.

The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center. Thanks to everyone who submitted a mitten. Happy holidays to all!