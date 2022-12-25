Outdoor writing contest fourth place: To Transcend
Sun., Dec. 25, 2022
We all walk in shoes, I know
And run in them, too
And it’s hard to know
Where we’ll be and who
A game trail, a path cemented
We all step in measures and paces
Down worn roads or new and carved
Walking and running to different places
Shooting and aiming for different spaces
It’s scary to put on shoes
But one day we all have to trek
Out and away, up paths unknown
Over lakes and under brush we check
For something that will change us, something that will push us farther
Searching and searching, picking berries off the dirt as it gets harder
When night falls
And rain
And snow
And hail
There are safe warrens and foxholes
To heat up and rest; we outsmart trolls
And when weather waves
Through the forest
Through the woods
Through our world
We wait it out
We have to journey back out
Trying to find something in the wild
That will push us across
That will push us beyond
We’re not looking for footprints to match
Even direction can throw us off during our journey
I don’t know if anyone told you, or you ever read it
It’s hard to understand; I’m still learning
It’s a lot of ads; it’s a lot of vocabulary, and grammar
But great men of the past left paths on paper
They have left paths for us to take
They have left paths for us to make
I’m taking off my shoes now
Just for a while
Right now, even the good does not outweigh the danger
I’ve ended up in caves with bats before
With spiky, unstable ceilings
- and under heavy snow in the aftermath of an avalanche when I threw some anger on the precarious edge of a cliff -
- and deep in hot lava in the aftermath of an eruption when I threw some innocence down the center -
- and floating in spinning rapids after the aftermath of a dam break when I threw some melting depression on the collection of a run-off -
When I’ve placed a foot on the ghost of one before me
Or been curious of a dark underway,
Or tempted by a garden
The realest treasure I found on these walks and trips,
Trying to keep up with the runners, was danger
When I was trapped and kept and lured
Buried, and burning, and drowning,
Tripping
Falling
Shoes don’t work on air
An adrenaline rush, sure,
- and have found colored gems glowing on the walls in the blackest of the dark -
- and have found sharp-tip-eared people who gave treats and tricks -
- and have found predator and prey living in harmony, sleeping underneath forbidden fruit -
- there is always life to be found -
But I’m getting tired of barely making it out alive
It is fun to step in place and discover a brilliant waterfall together
Or slosh though rivers hand-in-hand, or ride down snow-topped hills
But, for now – not forever – I expect myself to get lost in Nature
Alone
I need that wandering, so that I can make my own shoes
These are hand-me-downs
Oh, and they’ve served me well!
No, no, please don’t feel bad
Shoes don’t break an outfit anyway
Oh, yes, they can make it
But I’m not going for a signature look
I’m not looking for classic
I’m not wanting to find a costume
For a character
There are no aisles that satisfy
I’m trying to make a few original outfits
For myself
And I just can’t decide on the shoes
Your criticism doesn’t help
I don’t need my laces tied
I might trip anyway
Don’t shine them,
I’m journeying out to find somewhere messy-muddy-and-beautiful anyway
Familia, the fun is mine to find my size
I just can’t be a Rivera right now
I’m not apologizing
The soles aren’t as bouncy when you pad the hiking route
You’ve beaten all the thorns back,
And I see litter forming fairy-circles on the floor of mold
- Just ringing around scratched trees
I see names and hearts and pluses
Great for them, journeying on a two-seat bike- wait – that’s not even scratched, they brought a man-made sharpie here
I just can’t keep going in circles anymore, and visiting the same parks
No, Tubbs isn’t large enough for me anymore
Neither is Higgens
Or Mineral Ridge
I don’t think you get it: I’m looking for something new, something I haven’t seen before.
Right now?
Right now, I’ve got my eyes on the world
We’re still figuring it out, but there’s a lot out there,
Terrain rising, rolling, rippling
Some covered, some bare, some burnt and growing again to be our fresh and new destinations
My plan is to trust the sky-light
But even when I’ve stopped in place, and I’ve slipped on my own style of shoes
- killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or self-laced-up boots -
By then, I will have a wardrobe full of them and
I will never stop traveling on the mountains and oceans of Nature
I know you walked with me
And ran far with me, too
And it’s hard to leave behind
The fun that we knew
Listen, I don’t have the answers to your questions
I have my own
Will we change or will we ascend?
Or jump across, or go beyond?
Passages lightly tread
Hidden and out of sight
Chasing and hunting
Will we find something written worth following?
Just walking in our shoes won’t get us to an answer
Just running in our shoes won’t get us to an answer
Don’t worry; I’ll be safe even when I venture
Climbing pines and tugging on willows
Don’t worry
I’ll be walking barefoot on moss
And, for the starry, cold night, curling up in a dry hallow
I’ll be safe even though nothing is certain
And we have no answers
There are no answers
We could fail, we could fly
We could be ascending
We don’t really know
I don’t really know. But
If those in the past did,
They must have left paths for us to follow
