100 years ago in Spokane: A Trentwood rancher’s mysterious wounds after a seemingly fatal barn fire were questioned

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Was foul play involved in the death of Ole Partlet, a Trentwood rancher, who was dragged from his burning barn by neighbors?

He did, after all, suffer deep wounds from a sharp instrument.

One theory was that thieves started the fire and knifed Partlet when he entered the building. Then the thieves fled, leaving him to die.

However, his wife, daughter and a physician had a more plausible theory. Partlet was desperately trying to save his cattle from the blaze when he was overcome by smoke and fell on some sharp implements.

The doctor said he believed the wounds were probably caused by a sickle and a protruding nail.

His wife and daughter reported that they were all awakened by light from the burning barn at 3 a.m.

Partlet hurried to the barn in a desperate – and successful – attempt to release the cattle. His daughter followed him into the barn and reported that he fainted, probably overcome by smoke. Then he got up, fainted again, and fell forward on his face.

Two neighbors arrived on the scene and dragged Partlet out of the barn and into the house. A doctor arrived and treated his wounds, but Partlet soon died.

Partlet was able to save his cows, but not his chickens. The barn was a complete loss.

One mystery had yet to be solved – the cause of the fire.

From the Christmas beat: An attorney in the Paulsen Building received a mysterious Christmas present in the mail: a package full of war bond stamps, valued at $1,000, stolen months ago in the Paulsen Building vault heist.

The package came from an anonymous sender – presumably the thief. The package was postmarked in Spokane and carried a special delivery stamp and several Red Cross Christmas seals.

This “Christmas present” was not as generous as it seemed. The war bond stamps were registered to the attorney, and were worthless to anyone but him.

The rest of the $20,000 stolen in the heist was still unaccounted for.