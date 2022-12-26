A Grip on Sports: Sure, there were a lot of presents over Christmas, but not many in the sports sense

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, yes. Getting ready for Christmas. Well, that’s over. What’s next?

• Christmas was great. Expensive – in a lot of different ways – but great. Though, honestly, the sports aspect seemed a little barren.

NBA games on Christmas Day used to be a big deal. But the league seems less important when there is no overarching superstar or super team, as is the case currently. Part of that can be traced to a larger pool of great players, any one of which would have been atop the food chain in years gone past. And part of it is injuries, with some of the top names out of commission over the holidays.

But the league’s biggest shortcoming is the lack of a headline team from a big city. New York? Nope. Los Angeles? Nope. Chicago? Nope. Boston? Well, maybe, but not exactly.

Parity is fine in the NFL but not in professional basketball. The powers need to be the powers. The closest thing currently is Golden State but the Warriors aren’t even the Warriors of last season, meaning the top spots in the West have been ceded to teams in out-of-the-way places. Memphis. Denver. New Orleans. Good, solid teams all. But needle movers? Nope.

Boston has the league’s best record and the best ensemble. That’s cool, but what we wouldn’t give for an in-his-prime LeBron James leading someone, anyone, to the top of the NBA mountain. Maybe there are just too many great players right now for anyone to stand out to that degree.

Admirable, sure. But not as fun.

The same can be said of the NFL over the weekend. Not a lot of fun – especially for Seahawks fans. Their team is the essence of mediocrity. Not bad enough to be vying for a top draft pick – thankfully Denver is taking care of that aspect – and not good enough to actually make the playoffs.

Really, how many of you feel Seattle will win its final two games, get the help it needs and sneak in? Not us. In fact, we will be a little surprised if the Hawks stop the Jets on New Year’s Day, despite Vegas making them a two-point favorite.

For some reason we have succumbed to the inevitability the Packers will find a way into the postseason and then, as the seventh (and last) seed, upset the 49ers in the first round.

Occasionally college basketball saves the Christmas season but not this year. Not even with Washington State playing in Hawaii.

The Cougars won once in Honolulu, holding off last-place finisher George Washington 66-64 on Thursday, losing to eventual champion Hawaii by 11 Friday and then falling to Utah State by nine on Christmas Day. That last one wasn’t really that close, as the WSU defense was in a giving mood for much of the second half.

In the parts we watched, we were surprised how often Washington State defenders were guarding no one, whether the Cougars were in a zone or playing man. Yes, Utah State is a great shooting, unselfish offensive team – as the announcing team continually reminded us – but the Aggies sets were nothing out of the ordinary. Yet, they seemed to confuse WSU and led, in large part, to USU’s 11-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc.

It doesn’t get easier for 5-8 Washington State. The Cougars host No. 13 UCLA (11-2) on Friday and underrated USC (10-3) on Sunday. Then it’s a trip to the desert where 25th-ranked Arizona State (11-2) and No. 5 Arizona (12-1) await.

We could wake up Jan. 8 and WSU could easily be 5-12 overall – and 0-6 in the Pac-12. A week into the New Year and any chance of a postseason tournament only possible with an incredible turnaround.

And with that we will wish you all a happy New Year.

The Hawks played, and lost, Saturday.

Until later …