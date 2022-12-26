Chobani to donate $250,000 toward Twin Falls trailhead park

By The Times-News Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS – A proposed park near the Snake River Canyon rim got a boost last week when Chobani announced it would donate $250,000 toward its development.

The 3-acre Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park, at Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive, will include a parking lot, public restrooms, an outdoor fitness area and public art. The development will be a sustainable xeriscape with native plants.

Chobani made the announcement Wednesday celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the yogurt giant’s manufacturing facility in Twin Falls, and employees chose the project for the company to invest in.

A proposal for the park’s design will be reviewed by the city’s parks and recreation commission Jan. 10, and groundbreaking is expected this spring, said Wendy Davis, city parks and recreation director.

The city has set aside an additional $600,000 for the park although the development cost hasn’t been finalized. The park has been in the works for several years, Davis said.

“I am thrilled Chobani wants to partner with us,” she said. “This is a huge contribution.”

The support for the park reflects Chobani’s and its employees’ commitment to the health and wellness of the Twin Falls community, a statement from the company said.

Chobani opened its Twin Falls facility in December 2012.