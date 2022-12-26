Idaho’s Hayden Hatten, Gevani McCoy and Ayden Knapik named to FCS All-Freshman team

From staff and wire reports

Three Idaho Vandals, including first-team selection Hayden Hatten, were honored in the annual Stats Perform FCS All-America and Freshman football teams.

Hatten, a sophomore wide receiver, earned his fifth All-American honor. He led the FCS and broke the University of Idaho program record with 16 receiving touchdowns during the 2022 season and racked up 1,209 receiving yards.

Hatten has also earned first-team All-American honors and Sophomore All-American honors from Hero Sports. He was named a first-team Associated Press All-American and All-American by FCS Podcast Bluebloods and to the prestigious FCS Athletic Directors Association All-America team.

Vandals quarterback Gevani McCoy and UI tackle Ayden Knapik were named to Stats Perform FCS All-Freshman team.

• The Vandals have added Washington All-State linebacker Xe’ree Alexander to their early signing period class.

Alexander was a first-team All-State player for 4A state runner-up Kennedy Catholic. He was the NPSL Defensive Player of the Year while scoring two defensive TDs and 115 tackles. On the offensive side, he rushed for 930 yards and 18 TDs on 108 carries. He earned News Tribune 2022 all-Area team honors.

Officiating

Several members of the Spokane Collegiate Football Officials Association members received postseason assignments to work playoff games and bowl games.

Among those are John Love and Steve Currie, who will both be on the field for the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday.

Love has been appointed center judge and Currie will be the field judge for the game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Other postseason assignments for SCFOA members include:

Luke Raynor worked as back judge for the NAIA first-round playoff game between Marion and St. Xavier.

Brandon Litalien was side judge for the NAIA semifinal between Keiser and Grand View.

Tyler Zyph was head linesman and Josh Behrens side judge for the NCAA Division III second-round game between Mary Hardin-Baylor and Trinity.

Roger Stewart was umpire for two games, the FCS first-round playoff game between Fordham and New Hampshire, and the FCS quarterfinal between Samford and North Dakota State.

Amy Pistone worked as back judge in the FCS second-round game between Richmond and Sacramento State.

Steve Hudson will be back judge for Tuesday’s First Responder Bowl between Memphis and Utah State.

Three local officials – side judge Shane Anderson, replay official Jim Northcott and communicator Dan Antonietti – will work the Music City Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky on Saturday.