Key matchup: North Idaho College product Phillip Malatare leading Eastern Oregon in multiple categories

Considering he didn’t score in last year’s preseason exhibition between Gonzaga and Eastern Oregon, it might be a surprise to see Phillip Malatare occupying this space ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between the Bulldogs and Mountaineers – a game that will count toward the win-loss column for Gonzage but is an exhibition for Eastern Oregon.

The North Idaho College product from Arlee, Montana, has clearly taken a step since the Bulldogs beat the Mountaineers 115-62 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Malatare, who was 0 of 5 from the field in last year’s exhibition, is leading the Mountaineers in scoring at 17.2 points per game and making approximately 50% of his shots from the field.

As a 6-0 guard, Malatare is also posting impressive rebounding numbers, leading Eastern Oregon at 6.1 per game, and he’s been the team’s assists leader, averaging 3.0.

The NAIA honorable mention All-American started in 49 of 60 games over two seasons at nearby NIC, averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists during a productive sophomore season with the Cardinals.

Malatare may not have scored against the Zags, but he averaged 19.2 points in his junior season at EOU, scoring 28 or more points on five occasions. As an undersized guard, Malatare isn’t getting his points the way one might expect, with just 27 3-pointers in 37 games at EOU.

He’s had success getting to the rim, making 50% of his shots inside the arc the past two seasons. In EOU’s last game against Multnomah, Malatare shot 10 of 15 from the field and scored 21 points while taking just one 3-point attempt.

Malatare had trouble against GU’s big guard line last season, led by second-round draft pick Andrew Nembhard, and he should see plenty of Nolan Hickman in Wednesday’s matchup.

Rasir Bolton and Malachi Smith could also spend time defending EOU’s top offensive threat.