Police investigating drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve that injured two

The Spokane Police Department is asking for tips as the agency investigates the Christmas Eve shooting of an Uber driver and one of his passengers.

Duane Johnson, 57, was shot once in the chest in the drive-by that occurred about 3:45 a.m. Dec. 24 on westbound Interstate 90 near the Thor-Freya exit. Johnson had four Uber customers in his vehicle, one of whom lost a finger in the shooting.

Duane Johnson, 57. (Courtesy of Johnson family)

Police said a vehicle pulled up next to them and one or more occupants began to fire into Johnson’s Volkswagen Jetta, a Spokane police news release said.

Johnson and the injured passenger are expected to make a full recovery.

Major crimes investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.