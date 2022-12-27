Reports: Washington State targeting Ben Arbuckle, the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, to be Cougs’ next OC

PULLMAN – Washington State found an up-and-comer to fill its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports Tuesday from national media members.

The Cougars are planning to hire Ben Arbuckle, who served as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky this season. The 27-year-old helped guide the Hilltoppers to a highly productive season during his first year in a coordinator role.

WKU quarterback Austin Reed threw for 4,746 yards and 40 touchdowns on 603 passing attempts – all top marks in the FBS.

The Hilltoppers rank No. 6 nationally in total offense (497.3 yards per game) and 15th in scoring offense (36.2 points per game). WKU amassed 677 yards in a 44-23 win in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 against South Alabama, which entered the game with a top-20 defense in the country. The Hilltoppers finished their season with a 9-5 record.

A Texas native, Arbuckle played quarterback at West Texas A&M from 2016-17 and began his coaching career as a quality-control assistant at Houston Baptist (2018-19) before landing an OC job at Seminole High in Texas.

He followed former Houston Baptist OC Zach Kittley to WKU in 2021. Arbuckle spent that season as a quality-control coach, working with Hilltoppers quarterbacks, then earned a promotion to co-offensive coordinator/QBs coach in January after Kittley left the program to take the OC job at Texas Tech. During this preseason, Arbuckle was named to 247Sports.com’s “30 under 30” list, which recognizes the top young coaching minds in the country.

WSU’s OC position opened up on Dec. 13 when Eric Morris abruptly left the program after one season to accept the head coaching job at North Texas. Morris also coached the Cougars’ quarterbacks.

Cougars head coach Jake Dickert told reporters earlier this month that he’s hoping to keep some continuity on offense going into the 2023 season, and would hire an OC who jells with WSU’s remaining offensive assistants and fits the style of quarterback Cameron Ward. Arbuckle, like Morris, runs a modified version of the Air Raid.

Arbuckle learned the offense from Kittley, who began his coaching career at Texas Tech under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury – a disciple of the late Mike Leach, who pioneered the Air Raid and oversaw the pass-heavy offense during head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09), WSU (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22).

Arbuckle’s system takes a pass-first approach, opting to throw on over 60% of its plays. But his offense includes tight ends and a capable rushing attack. The Hilltoppers totaled over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground this season.

The Cougars’ offense under Morris also leaned toward the pass while stressing the importance of establishing an effective run game. WSU’s offense was streaky in the first and only year of the “Coug Raid” system, finishing the season ranked in the bottom half of the Pac-12 in most statistical categories.

Dickert said recently that he’s looking for a boost in production next year from his team’s downfield passing game. The Cougars often struggled to stretch the field this season, but Arbuckle’s offense makes good use of the deep ball. WKU averaged 7.9 yards per passing attempt this season. WSU averaged 6.6 yards per throw.

The Hilltoppers produced a nation-leading 98 plays that gained 20 or more yards this season.

WSU came into the offseason with three coaching openings – both coordinators and edge rushers coach. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward left the team early this month after one season to take the same job at Arizona State. Edge rushers coach A.J. Cooper is joining Ward at ASU.

WSU is reportedly hiring former Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile to coach the Cougar “edges.” WSU is still searching for its next DC, but Dickert told reporters that he expects the 2023 staff to be finalized by Jan. 8.