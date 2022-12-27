Windstorm set to hit Tacoma area could bring more power outages after days of rain

By Peter Talbot The News Tribune

A windstorm is expected to blow into the Tacoma area and much of Western Washington Tuesday afternoon, bringing gusty weather that forecasters say could knock down trees and cause power outages.

Inland areas from Seattle southward and coastal regions will see the worst of the wind Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, with 50-60 mph gusts predicted in Tacoma and western Pierce County. A high wind warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The Tacoma area also remains under a flood watch until Wednesday morning. A landslide was reported Tuesday morning in Northeast Tacoma that shut down a portion of Marine View Drive.

Days of rainfall in Western Washington has made for soggy ground across the area, and forecasters said even if winds don’t surpass sustained speeds of 40 mph, the combination of wet soil and the quick increase in winds will increase the possibility of downed trees and power outages. It was a bit gusty Monday morning, but the weather service said Tuesday’s winds will last longer, increasing the odds of fallen trees.

Puget Sound Energy crews are continuing to respond to scattered power outages Tuesday morning. The utility company said Tuesday’s windstorm could slow its efforts to restore power. To prepare for power loss, PSE recommends having an emergency kit on hand stocked with food, water, extra batteries and other supplies.

Gusts hit as high as 43 mph Tuesday morning with consistent south southwest winds of 17-21 mph near the Tacoma Narrows Airport weather station, NWS reported. Higher-speed winds and more precipitation is expected in the afternoon with up to a quarter-inch of rainfall. Forecasters said overnight rain would amount to less than a tenth-of-an-inch.

The strong winds are predicted to subside Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, when wind speeds are expected to be about 13 mph. But rain looks to be here to stay. Daily precipitation is predicted through at least Friday, with more chances for rainfall over the weekend.