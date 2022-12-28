A large storm is in the forecast for New Year’s Eve at Northern Quest

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Storm Large sounds like the fabricated name of a meteorologist. However, it’s the middle and surname of the charismatic singer-songwriter who will ring in the New Year at at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Highball.

“I’ve always been called Storm or Stormy, if you’re family,” Large said by phone from Los Angeles. “People who think they’re very clever for discovering my first name by reading my Wiki page, they try to get my attention by calling me ‘Susan’ are never well-received and often ignored.”

The musician/playwright/actor, who often fronts the eclectic band Pink Martini, is a punkier version of actress Kim Cattrall of “Sex and the City” fame.

Large, who is 6 feet tall in her bare feet, is aptly a larger-than-life figure who delivers an eclectic bunch of tunes.

“My fans never really know what to expect,” Large said. “And they like that.”

Large, 53, easily veers from her moving and soaring “Call Me Crazy” to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Large, who also slips in standards such as Cole Porter’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” has yet to receive feedback from Osbourne’s camp.

“I would be super scared to hear from Ozzy or Sharon Osbourne in the off chance they didn’t like it,” Large said. “My biz partner and music director, pianist James Beaton, came up with the arrangement. I love it because like our reimagined ‘Under My Skin,’ it really grabs more of the lyrical meat. It emphasizes the message by stripping away what’s familiar about the songs.”

Large is adept at reinventing tunes. The Portland native has a way of making everything work, including filling in for China Forbes with Pink Martini, which has been a considerable feat. When Forbes had to take a leave of absence for surgery on her vocal cords in 2011, Large stepped in and the two have shared vocal duties ever since.

“It was terrifying,” Forbes said. “It was not only about the massive learning curve, but the fact that China is such a star and had been the shining lead singer for decades, then all of a sudden, seemingly out of nowhere, here comes Boobzilla in her place. It was never ever about replacing her. It was only to give her a chance to heal from vocal cord surgery but it took a lot to prove myself to the Pink Martini fanbase.”

Large, who claims to be a big softy, looks forward to Pink Martini projects since she is simpatico with the eccentric Portland-based band that mixes jazz, pop, Latin and lounge.

“There is no other group like Pink Martini,” Large said. “It’s such a challenge. I slept with ear buds in when I was studying their music. I had to learn to sing in French, Croatian and Japanese but it was well worth it.”

Large was embraced by Pink Martini fans. She balances her solo schedule with the group’s itinerary and she slips in other projects, such as competing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021 – the same season that another Pink Martini vocalist, Jimmie Herrod, also made waves. The “AGT” judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel – were blown away but they had no idea that Large was an established recording artist. However, Large wasn’t surprised by their lack of recognition.

“I’m not a celebrity in any real sense, and though it was a fun detour,” Large said. “I’m glad they returned me back to the wild where I belong.”

It’s always an adventure with Large onstage since she changes her set lists up often and loves to engage the crowd. What will she deliver during her New Year’s Eve show?

“Wouldn’t you like to know,” Large said. “Just kidding. Joy, hope and maybe some Aerosmith.”

Large, who hopes to work with Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour someday, is uncertain what’s in store for 2023.

“Let’s find out together, shall we?”