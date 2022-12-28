Coolio reportedly died without a will. Adult children will likely split his estate

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Coolio reportedly died without a will, and seven of his children are likely to inherit his estate.

According to legal documents obtained and summarized Tuesday by the Blast, Coolio’s former manager recently filed a probate case to appraise the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate. The adults among the musician’s 10 children are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries, according to the Blast.

The estimated value of Coolio’s estate is more than $300,000, the Blast reported. That number reportedly includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in September after he was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend’s house, manager Jarez Posey told TMZ. He was 59. An official cause of death has not been determined, but Posey said cardiac arrest was suspected.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio,” manager Sheila Finegan said in a September statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Posey and Finegan did not immediately respond Wednesday to the L.A. Times’ requests for comment.