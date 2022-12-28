Damaged roof temporarily halts retail services at Manito Post Office, but packages can still be picked up
Dec. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:32 p.m.
A sign directs retail customers at the Manito post office elsewhere after flooding damaged parts of the office. (Jonathan Brunt/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Some services have temporarily been suspended at the Manito Post Office, 3120 S. Grand Boulevard, after melting snow caused “minor structural issues” at the building, according to a spokesperson.
Retail services will not resume until repairs can be made to the roof, wrote Lecia Hall, a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.
No delivery or post office box services are impacted, Hall added, and packages can still be picked up through a door in the room south of the main lobby. No mail was damaged by the leak. The office was built in 1960.
“The Postal Service sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience our Spokane customers may experience and we appreciate their patience,” Hall wrote.
