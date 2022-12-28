No. 19 Gonzaga women resume WCC play at Pepperdine after successful nonconference slate

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

The injury to Kayleigh Truong notwithstanding, the Gonzaga women are in a pretty good place.

Geographically, they’re on the beach at Malibu, California, prepping for a West Coast Conference game Thursday afternoon at Pepperdine.

Physically, they’re in the best shape in five weeks. And while Truong is out indefinitely, forward Maud Huijbens is expected back as soon as this week.

Mentally, the Zags got a boost of confidence after going 10-2 in the nonconference season despite playing several games with as few as seven players.

They’re also 12-2 overall and ranked 19th in The Associated Press poll after opening the WCC season with home wins over BYU and San Diego.

Their reward, however, was another drop in the rankings that matter most: the NCAA’s NET ratings. Three weeks ago, GU was ranked 24th in NET; now it sits at 40th.

The Bulldogs also slid a bit in the eyes of ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème. Penciled in as a No. 4 seed not that long ago, they’re a No. 6 seed this week, playing Texas or Missouri in a foursome hosted by UCLA.

Even with wins this week at Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount, the Zags are unlikely to improve their position in the NET ratings.

But considering that Pepperdine (6-5 overall, 1-1 WCC) is 180th in NET, a loss would be a serious setback.

The Waves have overachieved this year. Chosen to finish last, the Waves broke even against one of the easiest schedules (ranked 307th) in Division 1.

Two of their wins are against UC Riverside and another was over CSU Bakersfield.

The Waves, however, got the WCC season off to a great start last weekend at Santa Clara.

After 21 lead changes, the Waves were down by one point with just 0.3 seconds left as they prepared to inbound the ball under the Santa Clara basket.

Somehow, Marly Walls found Theresa Grace Mbanefo for the winning bucket. Two days later, the Waves lost at San Francisco 73-63.

Sophomore Ally Steadman is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Waves, who also get double-digit scoring from Mbafeno (12.8 ppg, 6.0 rebounds per game) and Walls (10.8 ppg, 4.6 assists per game).

Gonzaga counters with dominant rebounding, although at plus 5.5, it’s well below the pace of recent seasons.

GU senior guard Brynna Maxwell, the reigning WCC Player of the Week, leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (40 for 75, or 53.33%) and free-throw shooting (31 for 32, or 96.88%).

GU junior forward Yvonne Ejim is averaging 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds, both team highs.

Gonzaga has won 27 of the past 28 meetings with the Waves, losing in the regular season in 2017.