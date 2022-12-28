The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys bounce back; Chloe DeHaro scores 46 points in West Valley girls win

Dec. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:58 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 51, Bellarmine Prep 45: Jamil Miller scored 19 points, Henry Sandberg added 14 and the No. 5 Bullpups (7-1) downed the host Lions (5-7) at the Bellarmine Prep Holiday Tournament in Tacoma.

G-Prep led by one point after three quarters. Sandberg and Jackson Floyd each made a pair of free throws late to seal the win.

Dylan Wiggins led Bellarmine Prep with 14 points.

Mt. Spokane 75, Central Valley 42: Ryan Lafferty and Bode Gardner scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Wildcats (8-1) beat the Bears (0-8) at the CV Holiday Tournament.

Andrew Rayment and Maverick Sanders added 12 apiece for Mt. Spokane. Daniel Crowley led CV with 10 points.

Mead 62, Chelan 44: The Panthers (3-5) beat the Mountain Goats (5-3) at the Greg Larson Memorial tourney at Freeman HS. Details were unavailable.

Rogers 63, Colville 58: Treshon Green scored 19 points, Brady Krebs added 18 and the Pirates (6-2) edged the Crimson Hawks (1-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. Colbie McEvoy had 13 points and Brock Benson added 12 for Colville.

East Valley 69, Medical Lake 53: Luke Holecek scored 26 points and the Knights (5-2) topped the Cardinals (0-8) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Mavrick Rasmussen hit seven 3-pointers and led ML with 29 points.

Shadle Park 60, Clarkston 52: Jacob Boston scored 26 points, Ronan Redd added 17 and the Highlanders (3-3) beat the Bantams (5-2) in an Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston.Shadle will play in the title game on Thursday. Carter Steinwand led Clarkston with 17 points.

West Valley 50, Cheney 48: Grady Walker scored 15 points, Rosko Schroder added 13 and the host Eagles (6-1) erased a six-point deficit after three quarters to edge the Blackhawks (4-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Evan Stinson had 17 points and Jakeb Vallance added 15 for Cheney.

Freeman 70, Quincy 56: Gabe Schulhauser scored 26 points, Boen Phelps added 18 and the 1A No. 5 Scotties (7-1) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (5-4) at the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament. Aidan Bews led Quincy with 20 points.

Colfax 63, Riverside 52: Carsen Gray and Seth Lustig scored 16 points apiece and the Bulldogs (7-1) beat the Rams (1-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Daniel Schneider led Riverside with 24 points.

Northport 58, Newport 43: Peter Beardslee scored 18 points, Joey Beardslee added 16 and the Mustangs (5-2) beat the Grizzlies (2-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Carson Loosier led Newport with 12 points.

LaSalle 60, Kettle Falls 31: Jaxton Caffrey racked up 19 points and the Lightning (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (3-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Teddy Bair led Kettle Falls with 18 points.

Omak 51, Deer Park 48: The Pioneers (6-2) beat the visiting Stags (4-3) in a nonleague game on Wednesday.

St. George’s 75, Mabton 46: John Nowland scored 31 points and the Dragons (4-3) topped the Vikings (4-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Marco Espinoza led Mabton with 12 points.

Northwest Christian 70, Ephrata 47: Avi West scored 28 points, Asher West added 16 and the Crusaders (6-1) beat the Tigers (4-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Hayden Roberts led Ephrata with 10 points.

Girls basketball

Woodinville 69, Central Valley 52: Lyla Kahrimanovic scored 14 points and the No. 2-ranked Falcons (6-1) beat the Bears (4-2) at the Moses Lake Mixer. Autunm Agnew led CV with 25 points.

University 52, Lakeside 47: Eliannah Ramirez scored 13 points, Sophia Carbajal added 12 and the Titans (4-4) topped the Eagles (6-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Rylee Darnold led Lakeside with 15 points.

Nooksack Valley 55, Mt. Spokane 38: The Pioneers (8-1), the top-ranked team in 1A, beat the Wildcats (3-4) at the Top of the Peak tourney at Glacier Peak HS in Snohomish.

West Valley 64, Cheney 61: Chloe DeHaro scored 46 points, hitting 23 of 24 free-throw attempts, and the host Eagles (1-6) knocked off the Blackhawks (3-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. DeHaro made 18 of 19 from the line in the second half. Macey Richards led Cheney with 18 points.

Prairie (Idaho) 49, Clarkston 37: Kristin Wemhoff scored 16 points and the Pirates (4-2) topped the Bantams (5-2) at the Avista Holiday Tournament. Kendall Wallace, Ella Leavitt, and Alahondra Perez scored seven points each for Clarkston.

Riverside 57, Rogers 45: Olivia Gannon scored 20 points, Jenna Bradfish added 16 and the Rams (4-5) topped the Pirates (1-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Angela Cue-Leon led Rogers with 11 points and Addisyn Hilker added 10.

Northwest Christian 33, Pullman 18: Azalea Vliestra scored nine points and the Crusaders (4-2) beat the Greyhounds (0-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Freeman 63, Brewster 49: Stephanie Chadduck Scored 19 points, Jaycee Goldsmith added 17 and the 1A No. 6-ranked Scotties (7-1) beat the visiting Bears (6-2) at the Greg Larson Memorial tourney. Gimenna Hurtado led Brewster with 12 points.

Deer Park 57, Omak 49: Brooklyn Coe scored 19 points, Darian Herring added 18 and the visiting Stags (7-2), ranked No. 10 in 1A, beat the Pioneers (2-2) in a nonleague game. Halle Albert led Omak with 15 points

Medical Lake 54, Northport 27: Delaney Gunther scored 23 points, Charde Luat added 15 and the Cardinals (4-4) beat the Mustangs (3-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Belle Stark led Northport with 20 points.

Colville 54, Mabton 41: Brooklyn Martin scored 17 points and the Crimson Hawks (4-2) beat the Vikings (1-1) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Esme Sanchez led Mabton with 13 points.

La Salle 54, Newport 47: Ellie Bost scored 39 points and the Lightning (3-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Koyes Reedy led Newport with 23 points.

Colfax 55, Ephrata 23: Brynn McGaughy scored 23 points and the 2B top-ranked Bulldogs (9-0) beat the Tigers (5-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Alessa Soto led Ephrata with nine points.

Wrestling

Pullman 50, Clarkston 22: Aydin Peltier (138), Ivan Acosta (152) and Merreck Emerson (182) earned pins and the Greyhounds defeated the visiting Bantams in a GSL 2A match. Alli Betts (106) and Dawson Bailey (132) won by pin for Clarkston. 

