Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys bounce back; Chloe DeHaro scores 46 points in West Valley girls win

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 51, Bellarmine Prep 45: Jamil Miller scored 19 points, Henry Sandberg added 14 and the No. 5 Bullpups (7-1) downed the host Lions (5-7) at the Bellarmine Prep Holiday Tournament in Tacoma.

G-Prep led by one point after three quarters. Sandberg and Jackson Floyd each made a pair of free throws late to seal the win.

Dylan Wiggins led Bellarmine Prep with 14 points.

Mt. Spokane 75, Central Valley 42: Ryan Lafferty and Bode Gardner scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Wildcats (8-1) beat the Bears (0-8) at the CV Holiday Tournament.

Andrew Rayment and Maverick Sanders added 12 apiece for Mt. Spokane. Daniel Crowley led CV with 10 points.

Mead 62, Chelan 44: The Panthers (3-5) beat the Mountain Goats (5-3) at the Greg Larson Memorial tourney at Freeman HS. Details were unavailable.

Rogers 63, Colville 58: Treshon Green scored 19 points, Brady Krebs added 18 and the Pirates (6-2) edged the Crimson Hawks (1-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. Colbie McEvoy had 13 points and Brock Benson added 12 for Colville.

East Valley 69, Medical Lake 53: Luke Holecek scored 26 points and the Knights (5-2) topped the Cardinals (0-8) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Mavrick Rasmussen hit seven 3-pointers and led ML with 29 points.

Shadle Park 60, Clarkston 52: Jacob Boston scored 26 points, Ronan Redd added 17 and the Highlanders (3-3) beat the Bantams (5-2) in an Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston.Shadle will play in the title game on Thursday. Carter Steinwand led Clarkston with 17 points.

West Valley 50, Cheney 48: Grady Walker scored 15 points, Rosko Schroder added 13 and the host Eagles (6-1) erased a six-point deficit after three quarters to edge the Blackhawks (4-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Evan Stinson had 17 points and Jakeb Vallance added 15 for Cheney.

Freeman 70, Quincy 56: Gabe Schulhauser scored 26 points, Boen Phelps added 18 and the 1A No. 5 Scotties (7-1) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (5-4) at the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament. Aidan Bews led Quincy with 20 points.

Colfax 63, Riverside 52: Carsen Gray and Seth Lustig scored 16 points apiece and the Bulldogs (7-1) beat the Rams (1-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Daniel Schneider led Riverside with 24 points.

Northport 58, Newport 43: Peter Beardslee scored 18 points, Joey Beardslee added 16 and the Mustangs (5-2) beat the Grizzlies (2-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Carson Loosier led Newport with 12 points.

LaSalle 60, Kettle Falls 31: Jaxton Caffrey racked up 19 points and the Lightning (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (3-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Teddy Bair led Kettle Falls with 18 points.

Omak 51, Deer Park 48: The Pioneers (6-2) beat the visiting Stags (4-3) in a nonleague game on Wednesday.

St. George’s 75, Mabton 46: John Nowland scored 31 points and the Dragons (4-3) topped the Vikings (4-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Marco Espinoza led Mabton with 12 points.

Northwest Christian 70, Ephrata 47: Avi West scored 28 points, Asher West added 16 and the Crusaders (6-1) beat the Tigers (4-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Hayden Roberts led Ephrata with 10 points.

Girls basketball

Woodinville 69, Central Valley 52: Lyla Kahrimanovic scored 14 points and the No. 2-ranked Falcons (6-1) beat the Bears (4-2) at the Moses Lake Mixer. Autunm Agnew led CV with 25 points.

University 52, Lakeside 47: Eliannah Ramirez scored 13 points, Sophia Carbajal added 12 and the Titans (4-4) topped the Eagles (6-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Rylee Darnold led Lakeside with 15 points.

Nooksack Valley 55, Mt. Spokane 38: The Pioneers (8-1), the top-ranked team in 1A, beat the Wildcats (3-4) at the Top of the Peak tourney at Glacier Peak HS in Snohomish.

West Valley 64, Cheney 61: Chloe DeHaro scored 46 points, hitting 23 of 24 free-throw attempts, and the host Eagles (1-6) knocked off the Blackhawks (3-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. DeHaro made 18 of 19 from the line in the second half. Macey Richards led Cheney with 18 points.

Prairie (Idaho) 49, Clarkston 37: Kristin Wemhoff scored 16 points and the Pirates (4-2) topped the Bantams (5-2) at the Avista Holiday Tournament. Kendall Wallace, Ella Leavitt, and Alahondra Perez scored seven points each for Clarkston.

Riverside 57, Rogers 45: Olivia Gannon scored 20 points, Jenna Bradfish added 16 and the Rams (4-5) topped the Pirates (1-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Angela Cue-Leon led Rogers with 11 points and Addisyn Hilker added 10.

Northwest Christian 33, Pullman 18: Azalea Vliestra scored nine points and the Crusaders (4-2) beat the Greyhounds (0-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Freeman 63, Brewster 49: Stephanie Chadduck Scored 19 points, Jaycee Goldsmith added 17 and the 1A No. 6-ranked Scotties (7-1) beat the visiting Bears (6-2) at the Greg Larson Memorial tourney. Gimenna Hurtado led Brewster with 12 points.

Deer Park 57, Omak 49: Brooklyn Coe scored 19 points, Darian Herring added 18 and the visiting Stags (7-2), ranked No. 10 in 1A, beat the Pioneers (2-2) in a nonleague game. Halle Albert led Omak with 15 points

Medical Lake 54, Northport 27: Delaney Gunther scored 23 points, Charde Luat added 15 and the Cardinals (4-4) beat the Mustangs (3-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Belle Stark led Northport with 20 points.

Colville 54, Mabton 41: Brooklyn Martin scored 17 points and the Crimson Hawks (4-2) beat the Vikings (1-1) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Esme Sanchez led Mabton with 13 points.

La Salle 54, Newport 47: Ellie Bost scored 39 points and the Lightning (3-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Koyes Reedy led Newport with 23 points.

Colfax 55, Ephrata 23: Brynn McGaughy scored 23 points and the 2B top-ranked Bulldogs (9-0) beat the Tigers (5-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Alessa Soto led Ephrata with nine points.

Wrestling

Pullman 50, Clarkston 22: Aydin Peltier (138), Ivan Acosta (152) and Merreck Emerson (182) earned pins and the Greyhounds defeated the visiting Bantams in a GSL 2A match. Alli Betts (106) and Dawson Bailey (132) won by pin for Clarkston.