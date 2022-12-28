There’s a plethora of things to do for New Year’s Eve

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

It’s starting to feel more like 2019 with 2023 on the horizon. Unlike New Year’s Eve 2020, which was put on ice due to COVID, and 2021 in which options were limited, there’s plenty of fun possibilities for revelers, who look forward to ringing in the New Year.

The annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display is slated for 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park, (507 N. Howard St. (my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/)

Another Spokane tradition, Beethoven’s Ninth, will feature more than 150 performers on stage, including the Spokane Symphony and Symphony Chorale at the Fox Theater (1001 W. Sprague Ave, foxtheaterspokane.org.) Music aficionados can celebrate with Beethoven’s monumental work dedicated to freedom, joy and human unity.

Spokane singer-songwriter Blake Braley will perform at the Lucky You Lounge (1801 W. Sunset Blvd., luckyyoulounge.com. )

Tavolata (221 N. Wall St., www.facebook.com/Tavolata-165202895638512/) is hosting a dinner party at 9 p.m., which features party punch, red wine, and housemade pasta and delicious Italian fare.

Borracho Tacos & Tequileria (211 N. Division St., borrachospokane.com) is hosting a dinner, which includes a toast at midnight.

Why not end/start your year with a homicide? For those interested, there’s “Murder at the End of the Universe,” a murder mystery dinner at the Natural 20 Brewing Company (13216 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, www.natural20brewing.com). There will be a three-course meal with a champagne toast at midnight.

Badass Backyard Brewing company (1415 N. Argonne Road, Spokane Valley, badassbackyardbrewing.com/index.html) is catering to those who would like a little revelry but would like to turn in before the clock strikes 12. The ball will drop at 9 p.m. and it will be streamed live. Champagne will be provided.

The offbeat will enjoy the quirky Tacky Lights and New Year’s Lights, which is slated for 8:30 a.m. at the Mat (21651 E. Country Vista Dr., Liberty Lake, www.themat.info). Jan and Barb dare you to sport your most ridiculous tights for a memorable yoga session.

GeeksnGlory Gaming Bar ( 6710 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, (509) 443-4064) is hosting a Masque Rave New Year’s Party with video games and nerd based cocktails. The cover is $7.

There’s a party in the pavilion at Northern Quest Resort and Casino (100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights,www.northernquest.com). DJ A1 and the Cronkites will entertain at the Pend Oreille Pavilion. There will be drink specials and there is a champagne toast at midnight.

The Midnight Masquerade is slated for the Coeur d’Alene Resort (115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene, www.cdaresort.com). The event features a grand buffet dinner featuring roasted sea bass, jumbo prawn scampi and bacon wrapped Manhattan strip loin. Soul Proprietor will perform and there will be a private fireworks show and champagne toast at midnight.

The Coeur d’Alene Resort also offers a pair of cruises on New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Eve family cruise features a fireworks show at 9 p.m., New Year’s Eve party favors, a no-host bar with drinks and snacks, as well as a trip to the North Pole to see Santa.

There’s a dessert cruise highlighted by a midnight fireworks show, a dessert buffet, a champagne toast and party favors, as well as quality time with St. Nick.

For children who can’t stay up late, there’s a New Year’s Eve party at 11 a.m. at the Shadle Park Library (2111 W. Wellesley, www.spokanelibrary.org). The event, which is best for children from 4-12, focusing on learning about New Year traditions using books and activities. The countdown will commence at noon.

For kids who are allowed to take it deep into the night, there’s the Wonderland Family Fun Center (10515 N. Division St., www.wonderlandspokane.com). There will be pizza, local brews among the food and drink specials from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be arcade games, mini-golf and laser tag.

The Spokane Children’s Theatre Youth Board is hosting a New Year’s Eve party at the theater (2727 N. Madelia St., #5, www.spokanechildrenstheatre.org) starting at 7 p.m. Karaoke and carnival games are some of the activities. Prizes will be given away.