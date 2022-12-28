Victim of suspected homicide in Deer Park identified as 83-year-old man
Dec. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:08 p.m.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was discovered dead in a suspected homicide Monday night south of Deer Park.
Richard Purdy, 83, died of “sharp and blunt force injuries,” the medical examiner announced.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious death around 6:25 p.m. Monday at a residence on the 29400 block of North Dalton Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies said there were signs of a potential burglary at the residence.
Investigators are trying to find a man who is a person of interest. The man is described as about 5-foot-10 with an average build, clean-shaven and around 25 years old. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a briefcase or bag and was seen with a medium- to large-sized dog in the area.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the person of interest or suspicious activity in the area Monday night to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10171903.
