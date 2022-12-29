Air alerts across Ukraine as Russia launches wave of missile attacks

dpa

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia has again launched large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

Air alerts sounded throughout the country on Thursday morning.

Presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter of more than 120 missiles being fired at Ukraine “to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse.”

Several large explosions were heard in the center of the capital Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke of several explosions, without giving details.

He warned of possible power cuts and urged people to charge their mobile phones and stock up on water supplies.

Authorities also reported attacks on several parts of southern and western Ukraine. Explosions were reported in areas including Poltava, Odessa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Lviv.

Ukraine’s air defenses had been activated to counter the missiles.

Russia has been intensively attacking Ukraine’s energy and other infrastructure every few days since October.

On Wednesday, including late in the evening, Ukraine experienced multiple missile strikes in the south and east of the country.

More than 700 elements of critical infrastructure have been destroyed in Ukraine since the Russian war began at the end of February, according to Kyiv, with thousands more facilities damaged.